Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to use their impressive victory against Burton as a springboard to put in a similar display on Tuesday evening.

Tom Bloxham and Matthew Pennington notched in a 2-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium- – giving Steve Cotterill’s side their first win in 10 fixtures.

It was also the first time in 11 matches that Shrewsbury scored more than once in a game – breathing must needed confidence into Town.

Shrewsbury are now on the hunt for their first home win since they beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in early January, but they will have to try and achieve that feat with David Davis. The former Birmingham and Wolves midfielder will play no further part this season after sustaining an ankle injury during the recent 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth.

That fixture came at a further price with Josh Vela seeing a straight red. He will serve the second of his three-match ban.

In more positive team selection news, veteran winger Shaun Whalley is nearing a return. The 34-year-old has resumed light training after suffering a thigh injury which has kept him out since mid-November.

Shrewsbury have not beaten Rotherham on home soil in the league since September 2010. Lionel Ainsworth’s only goal of the game was the difference.

The visitors will be without defender Rarmani Edmonds and wing-back Mickel Miller owing to hamstring injuries.

Former long-term Shrewsbury target Will Grigg is also absent with a hamstring problem. Irishman Georgie Kelly is still searching for his first Millers appearance following his January arrival.

Table-toppers Rotherham managed a 1-0 away win to Plymouth last time out and are currently nine points clear of 2nd place Wigan.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett, 8. Fornah, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 11. Udoh, 12. Bowman, 18. Bloxham

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh

Rotherham United

31. Vickers, 2. Harding, 20. Ihiekwe, 3. Mattock, 4. Barlaser, 11. Ogbene, 18. Rathbone, 8. Wiles, 17. Ferguson, 24. Smith, 10. Ladapo

Subs: 1. Johansson, 6. Wood, 7. Osei-Tutu, 16. Lindsay, 19. Kayode, 21. MacDonald, 22. Odofin

Other League One Fixtures

Portsmouth V Oxford

Sheffield Wednesday V Burton

Wigan V Fleetwood

Wycombe V Cambridge