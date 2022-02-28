Loton Park Hill Climb seeks event commentator

Could you be the next Murray Walker? …That is the question being asked by Gareth Ellis, at Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury.

Gareth Ellis in the Triangle Bend commentary box at Loton Park

Shropshire’s premier motorsport venue, run by Hagley Car Club, is appealing for people who may wish to try their hand at commentating at one of the several speed events being staged at the idyllic hill climb location this year.

Course manager Gareth, said: “This would be an ideal opportunity for any motoring enthusiast, former competitor or media student to get really close to the action and commentate for spectators at what is always a fast and thrilling form of sport.

“The club has made significant investment over the winter months and we have now installed over 600metres of new ducting and cabling to provide a far clearer PA system to add to spectator information and enjoyment.”

Loton Park hosts many weekend club competitions during the season, including rounds of the prestigious British Hill Climb Championship, which sees the UK’s top drivers and latest high-tech racing cars competing against the clock through the very tight and demanding picturesque deer park course.

Anybody wishing to test their microphone skills or simply see how things work could attend on Saturday 2nd April when there is a test and practice day for club members, which is a timed but totally non-competitive event, thereby creating a more relaxed paddock atmosphere.

Gareth, added: “We run competition classes for all sorts of machines, from motor cycles, through classic and sports cars to amazing single-seater racing cars which accelerate faster than an F1 car, so there is plenty to talk about!”

Anyone interested should contact Paul Richardson by email at clerk@hdlcc.com