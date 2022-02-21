Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth return to League One action on Tuesday night following their respective postponements at the weekend.

It is believed that for the first time in 15 years, a waterlogged pitch caused the postponement of a fixture at the Montgomery Waters Meadow. Shrewsbury were due to face possible relegation rivals Morecambe, but will now turn their attentions to Portsmouth.

Shrewsbury have emerged victorious just once in their previous nine matches – scoring just three times in the process. At a recent fans forum, supporters questioned the club’s January transfer recruitment policy.

Steve Cotterill’s squad was already thin in terms of numbers, but he used the window to draft in four players. One of those central defender Tom Flanagan could make his first time for the club after featuring as a 57th minute substitute during the 1-0 loss against Plymouth.

Shrewsbury continue to boast almost a clean-bill of health, barring Shaun Whalley’s long-term injury. This week has seen media reports concerning new academy recruit Halim Bakre who was reportedly a target for Rangers, Chelsea, and Aston Villa.

Shrewsbury’s last home win against Portsmouth arrived in August 2019 with winger Ryan Giles scoring the only goal of the game.

The visitors also suffered a weekend postponement when their clash with Crewe fell foul of the conditions. Pompey boss Danny Cowley has been handed a blow with the new that former Wolves and Derby winger Michael Jacobs faces a spell on the side-lines with a knee injury.

Elsewhere Shaun Williams (fractured spine) and Kieran Freeman (ankle) are unavailable. Jay Mingi is believed to be closing in on a return after recovering from a dislocated shoulder, whilst Joe Morrell is suspended.

Portsmouth, who beat Doncaster 4-0 last time out, currently occupy 11th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 8. Fornah, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 28. Janneh

Portsmouth

1. Bazunu, 17. Carter, 20. Raggett, 4. Robertson, 10. Harness, 23. Thompson, 7. O’Brien, 18. Hackett-Fairchild, 11. Curtis, 9. Walker, 19. Hirst

Subs: 3. Hume, 8. Tunnicliffe, 15. Romeo, 16. Ogilvie, 28. Webber, 38. Jewett-White, Mingi

