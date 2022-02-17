BMX record holder to perform at International Dirt Bike Show in Telford

If you want your off-road action with style, 2022’s International Dirt Bike Show has a record-breaker just raring to go and be part of the action.

BMX star Lee Musselwhite will be performing stunts for the crowd with his Extreme International team. Photo: Lee Musselwhite

Organisers of Europe’s largest off-road show, set for October in Telford, have confirmed that BMX star Lee Musselwhite will be performing stunts for the crowd with his Extreme International team.

The show is set for the Telford International Centre next October 28-30 and Lee, the Pro BMX Flatland rider, will perform a unique display of ground tricks with all kinds of twists & spins at high speed, previously described as ‘breakdancing on a bike’.

Lee holds Guinness World Record for the greatest number of no-handed spins on a BMX in one minute with a Trick called the Death Truck… and with that sort of dedication his appearance at The International Dirt Bike Show will be one not to miss!

Event manager Nick Mowbray said: “We’re so excited to have Lee Musselwhite at our 2022 event performing in front of thousands of people. His performance is guaranteed to be an intense and visually impressive show.”

The International Dirt Bike Show will be held over three days this October (28-30) at Telford’s International Centre.