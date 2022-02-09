Match Report: Wycombe Wanderers 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town produce a strong defensive display as they survive a Wycombe onslaught to earn a valuable point.

It was akin to the Battle of the Alamo at Adams Park as Wycombe were continuously camped inside Shrewsbury’s final third.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side produced a catalogue of chances but a combination of sturdy defending, and fine goalkeeping kept the hosts at bay.

- Advertisement -

Steve Cotterill made three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Fleetwood. Bristol City loanee Saikou Janneh made his first start for the club, whilst Tom Bloxham and Aaron Pierre were drafted into the eleven. Luke Leahy begins a two-match suspension for accumulation of yellow cards, whilst Dan Udoh and Tom Bloxham were rested. New recruit Tom Flanagan was absent through illness.

The hosts wasted little time in taking charge. Former Burnley and Wolves striker Sam Vokes looked to profit from two decent Gareth McCleary deliveries. He skewed the first wide, whilst he headed the second straight into the arms of Marko Marosi.

Shrewsbury were under the cosh. Former Town defender Joe Jacobson whipped one of his trademark corners which just about drifted over. Then, Jason McCarthy’s dangerous low cross had to be intercepted by Matthew Pennington with two Wycombe players seeking to turn home. Marko Marosi flapped at the resulting set-piece and Lewis Wing’s goal bound shot was blocked by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Shrewsbury were not able to mount any kind of attacking offense. Sam Vokes tested Marosi once more, but the Slovakian was equal to it. Ainsworth will be left scratching his head as to how Forino did not turn home from close range. The hosts best chance arrived minutes before the break, and if it were not for George Nurse, then Town would most certainly have been behind. Ex-Gillingham striker Brandan Hanlan rode Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s challenge and cut inside beyond Aaron Pierre. His effort beat Marko Marosi, but Nurse slid in to deflect the strike onto the woodwork.

Wycombe continued to dominate the contest in the opening stages of the second half. Joe Jacobson had Marko Marosi scrambling, but his free-kick flashed just beyond the post. Brandan Hanlan had another superb chance to nudge his team ahead – the striker bore down on goal, but his powerful effort was expertly blocked by Marosi. Moments later, Jack Grimmer’s driven shot was blocked as Wycombe continued to pile on the pressure.

The visitors finally showed some attacking intent. Elliott Bennett’s lofted free-kick was nodded across goal by Matthew Pennington for Josh Vela to attack – his goal bound header was cleared.

Another former Shrewsbury loanee in the shape of Sullay Kaikai produced a 20-yard low drive that was parried by Marosi. At the other end, Dan Udoh nipped ahead of Jack Grimmer but sliced his final effort comfortably wide of the target.

Wycombe continued to bombard Shrewsbury, but the visitors soaked up the pressure to hold on for the point.

Shrewsbury face another tough challenge when they visit Plymouth on Saturday, Wycombe visit Lincoln.

Attendance: 3,871

Team Line Ups

Wycombe Wanderers

13. Stockdale, 2. Grimmer, 38. Forino, 3. Jacobson, 26. McCarthy, 11. Wing (81), 8. Thompson, 23. Obita, 12. McCleary, 18. Hanlan (72), 9. Vokes (81)

Subs: 5. Stewart, 7. Wheeler, 16. Kaikai (72), 17. Horgan, 19. Mehmeti (81), 20. Akinfenwa (81), 31. Przybek

Subs Not Used: 5. Stewart, 7. Wheeler, 17. Horgan, 31. Przybek

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 8. Fornah, 23. Nurse, 18. Bloxham (62), 28. Janneh (61)

Subs: 11. Udoh (61), 12. Bowman (62), 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels

Subs Not Used: 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels

Other League One Results

Accrington 2 – 0 Oxford

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Rotherham

Bolton 2 – 1 Sunderland

Cheltenham 2 – 1 Sunderland

Crewe 1 – 4 Plymouth

Doncaster 0 – 1 Ipswich

Fleetwood 1 – 1 MK Dons

Gillingham 1 – 0 Cambridge

Lincoln 2 – 1 Morecambe

Portsmouth 2 – 1 Burton

Sheffield Wednesday 1 – 0 Wigan