Match Preview: Wycombe Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are seeking to emerge victorious for the first time in five matches this evening as they travel to Wycombe.

Steve Cotterill may highlight that four of the five winless games were draws, however, he will be keen to ensure that Town don’t slide down the table.

Town are in 16th place – four points above Morecambe who occupy the final relegation place. Sixth-place Wycombe begins a double-header of difficult fixtures with Plymouth presenting another tough challenge on Saturday.

Steve Cotterill has resisted the urge to tinker his line-up – making one alteration in the previous eight games. He is likely to continue a similar theme tonight, although he may start new recruit Tom Flanagan. Shaun Whalley is Town’s only absentee.

Shrewsbury have a poor record against the Chairboy’s – winning just one of the previous ten meetings. Shrewsbury are seeking their first win at Adams Park since an emphatic 7-0 victory in October 2008. However, that was in the EFL Trophy, and they are yet to emerge victorious in an away league encounter having attempted to do so on 13 previous occasions.

Wycombe legend Matt Bloomfield has announced his retirement from football following a severe concussion he suffered in the early stages of the campaign. The 37-year-old made close to 600 appearances for Wycombe during a career that spanned 17 years.

According to reports, Wycombe were unable to secure the deadline day signing of West Ham youngster Emmanuel Longelo due to a back problem. However, they did confirm the acquisitions of Lewis Wing and Jack Young from Middlesbrough and Newcastle respectively.

Elsewhere, Connor Parsons has returned to his parent club following the expiration of his loan at Notts County. Gareth Ainsworth can welcome back striker Ali Al-Hamadi who missed the 1-0 defeat due to MK Dons as he was on international duty with Iraq.

Possible Line Ups

Wycombe Wanderers

13. Stockdale, 5. Stewart, 6. Tafazolli, 3. Jacobson, 2. Grimmer, 7. Wheeler, 8. Thompson, 23. Obita, 12. McCleary, 19. Mehmeti, 18. Hanlan

Subs: 9. Vokes, 16. Kaikai, 17. Horgan, 20. Akinfenwa, 26. McCarthy, 31. Przybek, Al-Hamadi

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett, 8. Fornah, 16. Davis, 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 23. Nurse, 28. Janneh

