Anton Matusevich pleased to be back at The Shrewsbury Club

Anton Matusevich, who knows what it takes to be successful at The Shrewsbury Club, is pleased to be back ahead of the main draw matches in the Budgen Motors ITF World Tennis Tour M25 tournament.

British player Oliver Tarvet in action during his qualifying round victory over Alexis Canter at The Shrewsbury Club yesterday. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Matusevich, one of a number of British players competing in this week’s event at the Sundorne Road venue, impressed local tennis fans when he won the men’s title at UK Pro League Finals Week in Shrewsbury last November.

The 20-year-old from Kent is preparing to face Christian Sigsgaard from Denmark in today’s first round.

Matusevich said: “I very much like this place obviously because I won last time, but in general it’s a very nice club as well.

“I’ve been here so many times now, so I’m used to it and I like the courts, so, yes, it’s good to be back.”

Eighth seed Matusevich acknowledged there’s a strong line up of British and international players taking part in this week’s men’s tournament, which is part of the LTA Performance Competitions Calendar.

“For me, it’s stronger than the last one,” he said. “There’s some higher ranked players here, so it’s not going to be easy, but I’m going to try my best, focus on specific goals in the match.”

Paul Jubb and Aidan McHugh are the highest ranked Brits – both are in the top 10 – playing in Shrewsbury.

Jubb has been drawn against Italian Francesco Maestrelli in the first round while McHugh will face Daniel Little in an all-British clash.



Billy Harris, the other seeded British player, has been handed a round one meeting with Maximilian Neuchrist from Austria.



French player Antione Escoffier, the number one seed and winner of a similar event in Loughborough last month, has been drawn against Tobias Simon from Germany.



Two Brits successfully came through yesterday’s final qualifying round to book their place in the main draw, with Charles Broom beating Oscar Weightman in a third set tie-break, while Oliver Tarvet got the better of Alexis Canter.



Today’s first round matches start at 10am.