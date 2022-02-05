Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury Town rescue a draw after a Luke Leahy penalty cancels out a first half opener from the visitors.

Former Norwich and Republic of Ireland midfielder Anthony Pilkington gave the Cod Army a 21st minute opener.

Shrewsbury levelled from the spot earlier in the second half as the returning Luke Leahy confidently dispatched his penalty. Callum Camps, who was deadline day target for Town, was sent off in the 93rd minute – but Town did not have enough time to make the numerical advantage count. The draw means that Shrewsbury are winless in their last six matches.

Steve Cotterill made one change from the side that drew 1-1 against AFC Wimbledon. The aforementioned Luke Leahy filled the void left by Nathanael Ogbeta’s move to Swansea. Deadline day signings Tom Flanagan and Matthew Bondswell were on the bench.

The visitors’ away form has left a lot to be desired with Stephen Crainey’s side winning just one game on the road in over five months. However, Fleetwood started on the front foot. Danny Andrew and Anthony Pilkington linked up well with the latter earning a corner. Pilkington received possession from the set-piece and saw his cross deflect toward Toto Nsiala. The former Town defender, who scored the only goal of the game the last time Shrewsbury recorded a home win against Fleetwood, powered his header over.

At the other end, Town striker Ryan Bowman had two chances in quick succession. Firstly, he blasted over from long-range – but he was then denied by the outstretched boot of former Leeds stopper Alex Cairns. Both sides were creating their fair share of attacking opportunities in the opening 15 minutes. Dan Batty’s sweeping delivery was aimed toward Ellis Harrison at the back post – the striker directed a header goalward, but it was easily claimed by Marko Marosi.

Then, Josh Vela’s first-time strike failed to trouble Cairns in what was becoming an end-to-end contest. The pendulum swung in Fleetwood’s favour and they took the lead with 21 minutes on the clock. Portsmouth loanee Callum Johnson swept a cross toward the advancing Anthony Pilkington who nodded beyond Marosi.

Pilkington was causing all sorts of problems for the Town defence with his menacing runs and close retention the ball. Another of his efforts was deflected behind and the resulting corner caused chaos inside the Shrewsbury box until Marko Marosi took control.

Just before the break, Town could have been 2-0 down in calamitous fashion. Danny Andrew’s delivery was almost turned into his own goal by Matthew Pennington, but the luck was in for the former Everton man.

Shrewsbury needed two second half minutes to haul themselves back into the game. Dan Udoh was wrestled to the ground by ex-Town man Zak Jules and the referee pointed to the spot – Luke Leahy slammed the ball down the middle to level the scores.

Following the equaliser, the match entered into a lull with neither goalkeeper being tested. Shrewsbury had another penalty appeal turned down prior to the hour mark as substitute Saikou Janneh hit the deck under a challenge from Toto Nsiala – the referee rightly waved play-on.

Callum Camps tried to channel his inner Ronaldo with a ‘knuckleball’ free-kick, but Marko Marosi was equal to it. Shrewsbury thought they had nudged themselves ahead when Dan Udoh latched onto a punt up field and calmy slotted home. However, the Nigerian was adjudged to be offside.

Town were beginning to create the better chances. The lively Saikou Janneh won a free-kick in a good position – Elliott Bennett’s accurate attempt was tipped behind by Alex Cairns. The home side were mightily unlucky not to win the game late on. Elliott Bennett picked out Dan Udoh whose control was first class – Alex Cairns was well beaten, but Tom Clarke recovered well to clear off the line.

As the game drew to a close, Callum Camps was dismissed for foul and abusive language, but there was no time for Town to take advantage. Shrewsbury record three draws in a row, and will hope to pick up their first win in seven away to Wycombe on Tuesday night. Fleetwood welcome MK Dons.

Attendance: 5,848 (206 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 8. Fornah (45), 16. Davis, 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 28. Janneh (45), 33. Flanagan

Subs Not Used: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 33. Flanagan

Fleetwood Town

1. Cairns, 26. Johnson, 33. Nsiala (61), 5. Clarke, 4. Jules, 3. Andrew, 32. Lane, 24. Batty (95), 10. Camps, 11. Pilkington (76), 9. Harrison

Subs: 8. Butterworth (61), 13. O’Hara, 22. Morris (76), 27. Biggins (95), 38. Johnston, 41. Hayes, 47. Macadam

Subs Not Used: 13. O’Hara, 38. Johnston, 41. Hayes, 47. Macadam

