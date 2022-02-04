Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Fleetwood Town

Following a busy transfer deadline day Shrewsbury return to league action as they seek to record their first ‘double’ of the campaign.

Steve Cotterill pulled a rabbit out of the hat by announcing the deadline day capture of Tom Flanagan. The Northern Ireland international, who has won eight caps for his country so far, has an excellent pedigree with vast experience at this level. He could start.

Shrewsbury also drafted in full-back Matthew Bondswell on loan from Newcastle United. However, former Manchester City youngster Nathanael Ogbeta was sold to Championship outfit Swansea City for a reported fee of £300,000.

Town were also widely linked with Callum Camps, who stayed at Fleetwood despite reports suggesting he was on the move. Steve Cotterill allowed Rekeil Pyke to join League Two basement club Scunthorpe, whilst Sam Cosgrove’s loan ended allowing him to join AFC Wimbledon.

Shrewsbury are enjoying a purple patch in terms of their team selection. Shaun Whalley remains the only absentee.

Town’s last home win against Fleetwood arrived in October 2017 as Toto Nsiala scored the only goal of the game.

The visitors were also busy on transfer deadline day. They drafted in goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara from Burton and Dan Butterworth on loan from Blackburn. However, they did sell Jay Matete to Sunderland and goalkeeper Billy Crellin to Everton.

Fleetwood continue to be without full-back Brad Halliday who will be absent for the rest of the campaign owing to a knee injury. Jordan Rossiter is also out with a similar problem.

Fleetwood who drew 1-1 with Cambridge last time out, currently occupy 19th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 12. Flanagan, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 8. Fornah, 16. Davis, 10. Vela, 22. Daniels, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham, 19. Lloyd, 20. Caton, 28. Janneh, Bondswell

Fleetwood

1. Cairns, 26. Johnson, 5. Clarke, 4. Jules, 3. Andrew, 24. Batty, 10. Camps, 32. Lane, 22. Morris, 9. Harrison, 7. Harrop

Subs: 11. Pilkington, 33. Nsiala, 38. Johnston, 41. Hayes, 47. Macadam, O’Hara, Butterworth

