Transfer Deadline Day: Shrewsbury Town Updates

Shropshire Live brings you the latest transfer deadline news as Shrewsbury Town look to add to their thin squad. Also read about former players who are on the move.

Shrewsbury Town loan Rekeil Pyke to Scunthorpe

Shrewsbury have decided to allow Rekeil Pyke to join League Two Scunthorpe United on loan. The 24-year-old was initially signed as a striker but was converted into a wing-back where he did have a brief run in the side. Pyke has made 23 appearances for Town to date, scoring on two occasions.

He began his professional career with Huddersfield, and also spent time on loan at Wrexham, Colchester, Port Vale, and Rochdale. Scunthorpe are currently bottom of League Two – seven points from safety.

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee re-joins League One rivals Burton

Harry Chapman, who wowed Town fans with a string of fine performances last season, has re-joined Burton Albion until the end of the season.

The Blackburn Rovers winger scored seven goals in 24 apperances for Shrewsbury and many fans clamoured for his return. The 24-year-old scored once in 15 matches for Burton prior to his previous deal expiring, but will now spend the rest of the campaign at the Pirelli Stadium. The former Middlesbrough winger has also spent time on loan at Barnsley and Sheffield United.

Shrewsbury Town announce end of Cosgrove spell

Sam Cosgrove has returned to parent club Birmingham City following a disappointing spell at Shrewsbury. The former Aberdeen striker managed just two goals in 22 appearances, and is reportedly set to link with AFC Wimbledon – incidentally Town’s opponents last weekend, the final time Cosgrove was included in a Shrewsbury squad.

The 25-year-old began his career at Wigan and also had loan spells with the likes of Barrow and Chorley. He signed for Carlisle in 2017, but made his name further North of the Border with Aberdeen. Cosgrove found the net 47 times in 103 matches for Aberdeen – form which earned him a deal with Birmingham City, where he is yet to score in 12 matches.

Meanwhile, Town have been linked with central defender Tom Flanagan. The Northern Ireland international, who has made eight appearances for his country, could be available either on loan or a permanent deal with his Sunderland contract expiring this summer.

Shrewsbury Town swoop for Magpies defender

Shrewsbury Town seal a loan switch for Newcastle United defender Matthew Bondswell. The 19-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Magpies, began his career with Nottingham Forest prior to moving to German side RB Leipzig.

The former England U18 international played six times during a loan spell with Dutch second tier outfit FC Dordrecht. He becomes Town’s first deadline day capture. Shrewsbury are well stocked in the left-back position, with George Nurse and Luke Leahy both able to operate there. However, Nathanael Ogbeta is believed to be a Swansea target.

Former Shrewsbury loanee close to Blackburn loan move

Telford born Ryan Giles is on the verge of completing a loan move to Blackburn Rovers. The 22-year-old Wolves winger spent the 2019/20 campaign at Shrewsbury where he scored once in 25 matches. He has also spent time on loan with AFC Telford, Cardiff, and Rotherham.

Shrewsbury Town attempting to fend off Ogbeta interest

Shrewsbury Town are battling to keep hold of Nathanael Ogbeta, with the former Manchester City loanee believed to be a target for Swansea.

The Salford-born full-back was a reported target for Peterborough in the summer, but Town managed to keep hold of the highly rated prospect. Now Russell Martin, manager of the South Wales club, could be plotting a late move for the youngster.

It comes as Town are being heavily linked with a loan deal for Newcastle left-back Matthew Bondswell. The 19-year-old, who is yet to feature in a first-team encounter for the Magpies, only has competitive experience in the Dutch second-tier.

Shrewsbury Town reportedly set to miss out on Callum Camps

Shrewsbury Town were hoping to add Callum Camps to their ranks, but the midfielder looks set to join Bristol Rovers instead.

The 26-year-old is well known to Gas boss Joey Barton as he played under him at his current club Fleetwood. The former Northern Ireland U21 international began his career at Rochdale and made close to 250 appearances during a seven-year stint. He joined Fleetwood in August 2020 and has so far netted 11 times in 46 matches.

It is not known if Camps rejected Town’s advances outright, but if so, his wish to re-join Barton must have been the deciding factor, considering that Rovers are a league below Shrewsbury. At the time of writing, Town are yet to make a deadline day sign with the 11pm cut-off looming.

Shrewsbury Town miss out on full-back Julien Da Costa

Steve Cotterill has been dealt a blow as he has missed out on Coventry City full-back Julien Da Costa according to reports. The Frenchman is instead reportedly heading to Portugal in a temporary switch to top-flight side Portimonense.

The 25-year-old began his career with Marseille prior to switching to second division outfit Chamois Niotais in 2017. He joined Coventry in July 2020 and has so far made 22 appearances for the Sky Blues.

Jon Nolan linked with Shrewsbury Town return

Supporters have reacted with excitement as former midfielder Jon Nolan has been heavily linked with a return to Shrewsbury. The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Ipswich where he scored ten times during 70 appearances.

Town would face stiff competition from a host of clubs to secure Nolan’s signature – with Fleetwood, Bristol Rovers, and Championship outfit Peterborough United also linked. Nolan was a fans favourite at Shrewsbury – where he made 55 appearances and contributed to sealing passage to a double Wembley appearance. His standout moment arrived in May 2018 – where his 25-yard goal against Charlton provided the impetus to reach the play-off final.

He left for Ipswich along with teammate Aristote Nsiala and manager Paul Hurst that summer. Nolan, who can count Stockport, Lincoln, Grimsby, and Chesterfield amongst his former clubs, has made 339 senior appearance to date, scoring 35 times.

A deal to ratify the transfer would not need to be completed before tonight’s 11pm deadline as free transfers can occur after the window closes.

Newcastle United set to complete Dean Henderson loan deal

The richest club in world football are set be closing in on the loan signing of former Shrewsbury Town stopper Dean Henderson. The 24-year-old is struggling to dislodge David De Gea at Manchester United, and the Red Devils also have Tom Heaton and Lee Grant as reserve goalkeepers.

Henderson is likely to sign a deal until the end of the season with the Magpies who were recently taken over by a Saudi consortium – propelling them to global status. Newcastle already have Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow in their ranks, but Henderson is seen as a reliable shot-stopper and distributor of the ball and boss Eddie Howe is keen to bring him in to help with the relegation fight.

Henderson played 48 times for Shrewsbury during the 2017-18 campaign where he featured in two Wembley finals for Paul Hurst’s side. He has made 28 appearances for Manchester United to date.