Match Report: AFC Wimbledon 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Dan Udoh rescued a point for Shrewsbury Town as the Nigerian cancelled out an early opener from AFC Wimbledon.

The former Crewe and AFC Telford striker notched his 11th goal of the campaign to continue his impressive campaign in contrast to the side as a whole.

It is firmly evident that Town need new signings to bolster a squad that just appear to be stuttering along without any real flair or attacking impetuous.

Steve Cotterill was forced into one change from the 0-0 bore draw against Gillingham. Ty Fornah was handed his first start in replace of the absent Luke Leahy.

The visitors kept retention of the ball well as they attempted to release their attacking players. However, Nik Tzanev remained untroubled in the Dons goal. At the other end, haphazard Town defending almost cost them dearly. David Davis’ header back to Marko Marosi had the Slovakian scrambling to clear the danger – Ethan Chislett was looking to profit, and it appeared the South African was fouled by Matthew Pennington. The latter can count himself extremely lucky not to be penalised as he would have surely been sent off.

But moments later Mark Robinson’s side nudged themselves ahead. Ethan Ebanks-Landell gifted possession to Assal who turned possession over to Ethan Chislett and made a darting run into the box. Chislett swept a cross into the danger area and Ayoub Assal leapt ahead of his marker to power a header beyond Marosi.

Shrewsbury’s attacking imagination left a lot to be desired. Ty Fornah’s wayward effort was the best it got in another dreadful first half. Matthew Pennington’s crucial interventions prevented AFC Wimbledon from claiming a second, whilst Ethan Ebanks-Landell crashed a header against his own post as Marosi punched the rebound clear.

At the beginning of the second period, Marosi struggled to claim a free-kick, but fortunately none of the home players could pounce on the spillage. Shrewsbury finally showed some attacking intent – Nathanael Ogbeta was lurking on the edge of the box, he demonstrated nimble footwork prior to curling an effort wide of the target.

However, AFC Wimbledon continued to be the side most likely to add to the goals column. Jack Rudoni, who has been linked with moved to Sunderland and Bolton, produced a weaving run that culminated in a low drive which just missed the target.

Despite being very much second best, Shrewsbury located the equaliser in the 58th minute. Josh Vela and Elliott Bennett combined expertly and Bennett managed to send a low cross toward Ryan Bowman. Possession eventually reached Dan Udoh who kept his composure to prod past the advancing Nik Tzanev.

The equaliser buoyed Town. Josh Vela threaded a inch perfect through ball to Dan Udoh whose rasping effort was parried by New Zealander Tzanev. Then Ty Fornah bulldozed down the flanks and fired a cross into the middle but none of his teammates could take advantage.

AFC Wimbledon responded through Assal whose cross looked like it was about to drop in at the back stick – Marosi did recover well. The former Coventry keeper also managed to claim Will Nightingale’s header.

In the last action of the contest, former Town loanee Luke McCormick sent a drifting cross toward Jack Rudoni who was unable to take advantage.

Town host Fleetwood next Saturday, whilst AFC Wimbledon welcome Cheltenham on Tuesday night.

Attendance: 7,824 (838 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

1. Tzanev, 37. Osew, 22. Heneghan, 5. Nightingale, 55. Brown, 21. McCormick, 6. Marsh, 12. Rudoni, 11. Chislett (60), 10. Assal (81), 17. Ablade (73)

Subs: 3. Csoka, 7. Alexander, 8. Hartigan (60), 16. Awokoya-Mebude, 31. Oualah, 38. Cosgrove (73), 50. Kalinauskas (81)

Subs Not Used: 3.Csoka, 7. Alexander, 16. Awokoya-Mebude, 31. Oualah

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 8. Fornah (75), 16. Davis, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta (88), 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre (88), 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 28. Janneh (75)

Subs Not Used: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels

Other League One Results

Accrington 2 – 2 Morecambe

Bolton 6 – 0 Sunderland

Cheltenham 0 – 0 Wigan

Crewe 0 – 2 Rotherham

Doncaster 1 – 3 Plymouth

Fleetwood 1 – 1 Cambridge

Gillingham 2 – 7 Oxford

Lincoln 1 – 2 Bolton

Sheffield Wednesday 1 – 0 Ipswich

Wycombe 0 – 1 MK Dons