Rising British tennis stars set to take part in top Shrewsbury tournament

Rising British tennis stars are set to compete in next month’s Budgen Motors ITF World Tennis Tour M25 tournament at The Shrewsbury Club.

Anton Matusevich, the winner of the UK Pro League men’s title in November, is set to make a quick return to The Shrewsbury Club to play in the Budgen Motors ITF World Tennis Tour M25 tournament. Photo: Richard Dawson

Paul Jubb and Aidan McHugh – both ranked in the British top 10 – have entered the men’s event.



Anton Matusevich, crowned UK Pro League Finals Week men’s champion at The Shrewsbury Club in November, is also on the main draw acceptance list for the prestigious tournament.



The overseas players to have entered include Dutch ace Igor Sijsling, once ranked as high as 52 in the world, and a former Australian Open men’s doubles finalist.



The final qualifying round for the $25,000 International Tennis Federation tournament is on Monday, February 7, with the main draw matches beginning the following day.



The singles and doubles finals will be played on Saturday, February 12, with tickets now on sale for spectators to enjoy the action throughout the week from court-side stands at the Sundorne Road venue.



Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “It’s always exciting when the acceptance list is announced and we are really looking forward to welcoming players from around the world to Shrewsbury.



“There’s a strong entry from British players and they will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Jack Draper, who was the winner the last time we staged an ITF event at The Shrewsbury Club.



“Paul Jubb made his Grand Slam main draw singles and doubles debut at Wimbledon in 2019, while Aidan McHugh played in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles at Wimbledon last year.



“Both are currently in the top 320 in the ATP world rankings, with Paul the British number nine and Aidan the British number ten.



“There’s so many other excellent British players heading to Shrewsbury, including Anton Matusevich, who so impressed local tennis fans when he was crowned men’s winner of the UK Pro League in November.



“A number of the other British players who played here in the UK Pro League, the likes of Henry Patten, who was runner-up, Billy Harris, Giles Hussey and Dan Cox have also entered next month’s tournament.



“These are always fantastic events. We love to host them and it’s a great opportunity for people to watch some brilliant tennis.”