Match Preview: AFC Wimbledon v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be seeking to put in a better performance than they did against Gillingham when they make their first trip to the new Plough Lane.

Shrewsbury Town put in an insipid display which was very difficult to watch due its lack of creativity and forward-thinking ideas. The visitors failed to register a single shot on target in the second half against a side with a 15-game winless record and a -23-goal difference.

Steve Cotterill was bullish in his response to questions asking why he named the same team four seven matches in a row. Town have managed to net just once in their previous five encounters, although Cotterill has indicated he could name the same eleven once more.

Shrewsbury are in the market for additional firepower, but Cotterill has admitted the club are struggling to get the right deals over the loan.

Town officially announced this week that Khanya Leshabela has returned to his parent club Leicester City. The South African struggled to make an impact at the Montgomery Waters Meadow and featured just three times in the league.

Former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove remains at the club despite being frozen out in recent weeks. The Birmingham City loanee has scored just twice in 22 league matches.

The visitors’ only team selection issue is veteran winger Shaun Whalley who still needs a few more months to recover from a groin problem.

Shrewsbury hold an impressive record against the Dons – they are unbeaten in the previous 12 encounters and have lost just one of the 14 meetings between the sides.

Mark Robinson’s side are poised to seal the signing of former QPR full-back Lee Brown. The 31-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Portsmouth and is considered to be a shrewd acquisition. However, the club did recently lose key midfielder Ollie Palmer to ambitious side Wrexham who are co-owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

The home side will be without Captain Alex Woodyard who is expected to be out for around a month owing to hamstring problem. Midfielder Anthony Hartigan is closing in on a return after suffering abdominal pains.

Defender Paul Kalambayi has a knee problem, whilst Egil Kaja is a doubt. Henry Lawrence and Aaron Pressley (both hamstring) are on the treatment table.

AFC Wimbledon, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Ipswich last time out, currently occupy 20th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

AFC Wimbledon

1. Tzanev, 37. Osew, 22. Heneghan, 3. Csoka, 18. Guinness-Walker, 21. McCormick, 6. Marsh, 11. Chislett, 10. Assal, 12. Rudoni, 38. Cosgrove

Subs: 5. Nightingale, 7. Alexander, 8. Hartigan, 16. Awokoya-Mebude, 17. Ablade, 31. Oualah, 50. Kalinauskas

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 17. Bennett, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 14. Ogbeta, 3. Leahy, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 11. Udoh, 12. Bowman

Subs: 6. Pierre, 8. Fornah, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 28. Janneh

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Morecambe

Bolton V Sunderland

Cheltenham V Wigan

Crewe V Rotherham

Doncaster V Plymouth

Fleetwood V Cambridge

Gillingham V Oxford

Lincoln V Burton

Sheffield Wednesday V Ipswich

Wycombe V MK Dons