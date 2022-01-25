3.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Match Preview: Gillingham V Shrewsbury Town

Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will be seeking to bounce back from their late defeat at the weekend when they visit strugglers Gillingham.

Dion Charles’ 89th minute goal provided Bolton with three undeserved points. Shrewsbury spent the majority of the contest camped in Bolton’s half with James Trafford regularly tested in the opposition goal.

But failure to convert on Saturday afternoon, means that Town have scored just one goal in the previous four matches.

It may not be time to press the panic button yet, but Shrewsbury must be seeking additional firepower, with Nigerian Dan Udoh seemingly the only player who can score with any sort of regularity.

Steve Cotterill has named the same side in all the last six matches. With a quick-turnaround coupled with Saturday’s result, he could be tempted to make changes. Josh Daniels, Ty Fornah, and Saikou Janneh are pushing for starts.

The visitors possess the enviable compliment of their full squad barring Shaun Whalley who continues to be out due to a groin problem.

Shrewsbury’s last victory at the Priestfield Stadium came in April 2019. James Bolton and Tyrese Campbell netted in a 2-0 win. Town have not tasted defeat at Gillingham in over 11 years – as they look to make it eight games unbeaten in Kent.

Gillingham are reportedly set to name Marc Bircham as their new boss following the dismissal of Steve Evans. Bircham, a former Canadian international, has held a variety of non-managerial roles at various clubs and was most recently the boss of Irish side Waterford.

Gillingham were able to include Robbie McKenzie, Stuart O’Keefe, and Ben Reeves into their squad for the 3-2 defeat to Wigan – the trio passed fitness tests after suffering knocks against Burton. Daniel Phillips can return after serving a two-game ban.

The home side are propping up the League One table having won just three games out of a possible 26.

Possible Line Ups

Gillingham

1. Dahlberg, 2. Jackson, 6. Tucker, 5. Ehmer, 14. McKenzie, 10. Lee, 11. Reeves, 4. O’Keefe, 8. Dempsey, 33. Kelman, 19. Oliver

Subs: 3.Tutonda, 12. Chapman, 15. Akinde, 17. Lloyd-McGoldrick, 18. Bennett, 24. Carayol, Phillips

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 22. Daniels, 3. Leahy, 28. Janneh, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 12. Bowman, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 15. Pyke, 16. Davis, 18. Bloxham,

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Ipswich
Burton V MK Dons
Fleetwood V Plymouth

