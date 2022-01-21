Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town will turn their attention to Bolton Wanders on Saturday amidst the backdrop of the January transfer window.

Shrewsbury Town’s transfer window may be bubbling away under the surface, but fans will be extremely keen for the recruitment to speed up.

One of the main issues highlighted by supporters during the season is Shrewsbury’s lack of numbers. Steve Cotterill has limited options available to him with Town naming the same eleven for vast parts of the season.

Town did bring in Ty Fornah on loan from Nottingham Forest who could start this weekend. Bristol City loanee Saikou Janneh is eyeing his first start for the club with just cameo roles for the striker at present.

It is expected that Sam Cosgrove and Khanya Leshabela will soon return to their clubs. Steve Cotterill has confirmed the latter is unlikely to feature for Town again with the South African making just nine appearances in all competitions. Cosgrove has netted just twice in 22 matches and has since been linked with a move to Scotland and League Two.

Josh Vela celebrates two-years as a Shrewsbury Town player by facing his former club. The midfielder who made 182 appearances for Bolton during an eight-year spell, has revealed he will not celebrate should he score against the Trotters.

Shrewsbury have reported no new injury concerns or selection issues. Shaun Whalley is their only absentee.

Town are seeking their first home league win against Bolton since they beat them 1-0 in March 1983. Town are winless in seven home matches against Bolton in all competitions.

The visitors are expected to have Marlon Fossey available. The American, who made nine appearances for Town during a 2020 loan stint, had a scan earlier this week due to a minor injury.

However, boss Ian Evatt will be without Xavier Amaechi owing to a hamstring injury. Winger Lloyd Isgrove and midfielder Andrew Tutte on the treatment table due to torn hamstrings. Josh Sheehan is also absent.

Bolton who beat Ipswich 2-0 last time out, currently occupy 17th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 16. Davis, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 28. Janneh

Bolton Wanderers

19. Trafford, 2. Jones, 5. Santos, 6. Johnston, 3. John, 16. Morley, 4. Williams, 20. Lee, 13. Fossey, 10. Charles, 11. Bakayoko

Subs: 7. Delfouneso, 12. Dixon, 15. Aimson, 17. Afolayan, 25. Thomason, 27. Baptiste, 29. Gordon