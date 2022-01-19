Athletes set for return to Ellesmere for world class triathlon

Some of the UK’s top triathlon competitors are set to return to Ellesmere for a world championship qualifier race.

The swimming leg of the Triathlon will be in The Mere

The two-day event, organised by UK Triathlon, will be hosted in and around the town, and the swimming leg will be in The Mere.

Elite athletes will be competing in a world standard distance qualifier on Saturday 3 September 2022, and the standard Shropshire Triathlon will be held on Sunday 4 September 2022.

The Mere, managed by Shropshire Council, has hosted the swimming leg of the Shropshire Triathlon before, and previous competitors have given the event in and around the town a four-star rating.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said:

“The Mere is gaining huge support from athletes taking part in triathlons.

“While a plunge in its waters as part of a triathlon may be too much for most of us, The Mere does offer watersports all year round, and its trails are will used by people enjoying Shropshire’s varied countryside and landscapes.”

Geoff Elner, local Shropshire Councillor for Ellesmere Urban, added:

“These competitions benefit the town, showcasing the incredible location and providing a range of opportunities for novice triathletes through to elite performers.

“The community always takes the Shropshire Triathlon to heart, and volunteers help with the set-up, marshalling and the clean-up afterwards.”

Peter Davis, Shropshire Council’s leisure services manager, said:

“It is exciting that the Shropshire Triathlon has once again been granted world championship qualifier status.

“Since UK Triathlon has taken over responsibility for the event it has gone from strength-to-strength, and this really does put Shropshire back on the triathlon map. The extension of the event to a full weekend will certainly benefit the town.”