Shrewsbury Town complete the loan capture of Tyrese Fornah

Shrewsbury Town has completed their second loan capture of the January window as Tyrese Fornah checks into the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The 22-year-old arrives on loan from Championship outfit Nottingham Forest and joins Saikou Janneh in becoming a temporary Town player.

Fornah spent part of his youth career at Brighton prior to joining Nottingham Forest in 2018. The 6ft 3 defensive midfielder made his Forest debut as a 69th minute substitute in an FA Cup tie against Chelsea and has gone on to make an additional two appearances.

He moved to Casa Pia on loan in January 2020, who operate in the 2nd division of the Portuguese football league pyramid featuring in just five league matches.

Fornah spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle under the tutelage of ex-Town striker Ryan Lowe, where he featured 44 times in all competitions.

Commenting on the signing, Steve Cotterill said:

“We’re very happy to have Ty, he’s a player we had our eye on last summer when Chris Hughton was in charge of Forest but that one couldn’t materialise at the time. We revisited it in this window because we do need another midfielder in there so we’re pleased to have Tyrese in the building. He’s a very good lad, nice lad, and I’m sure he’ll fit in.

“It’s a position we’ve been light in so far this season but to be fair to the boys who are already there, we’ve been quite strong in midfielder so far and Tyrese will add that little bit more in there should we fall short through suspensions or injuries.

“He’ll bring his defensive qualities more than anything else. He sits and passes it, and that allows us to make some movements in the squad and we’re really happy to have him.”

Shrewsbury are also thought to be in the market for a centre forward. They were reportedly linked with Ellis Harrison who has since moved to fellow League One side Fleetwood.