Match Report: Crewe 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

It was a relatively entertaining game despite the lack of goals as Shrewsbury Town and Crewe share the spoils.

Both sides did have the ball in the back of the net, however, the officials thwarted home and away celebrations.

Shrewsbury were backed by another healthy away following with almost 1,500 supporters making the relatively short journey.

- Advertisement -

Town demonstrated plenty of endeavour but couldn’t locate the killer touch as a six-year wait for a victory at Gresty Road rumbles on.

Steve Cotterill named the same side as the one that put on a brave showing in the FA Cup at Anfield. Bristol City loanee Saikou Janneh was eyeing his first league minutes as Town player as he was named on the bench.

The visitors thought they had got off to a dream start. Elliott Bennett fizzed in a corner which took a deflection prior to crossing the goal line. However, former Crewe striker Dan Udoh was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Dave Richards much to the relief of the home side.

David Artell was forced into an early change as ex Leeds midfielder Luke Murphy was withdrawn through injury and moments later frustrations reached fever pitch. Mikael Mandron wheeled away thinking that he had nudged Crewe ahead, but former Burnley striker Chris Long was penalised for a foul in the build-up.

At the other end, Dave Richards was called into action as Nathanael Ogbeta drilled a cross that was eventually dealt with. Ryan Bowman chose the wrong option by going for goal as his teammates swarmed forward – his effort was skewed wide.

Crewe had a golden chance to break the deadlock. Chris Porter and Chris Long combined well as the latter sent a ball into the middle for Oli Finney who couldn’t get the required contact on his header to trouble Marko Marosi.

The home side were starting to up the ante. Eye-catching football from the likes of Travis Johnson, Mikael Mandron and Tom Lowrey allowed the latter to engineer some room. His powerful effort on goal was heroically blocked by Elliott Bennett who literally put his head on the line to keep the scores level.

Moments later, Shrewsbury had their best opportunity of an engaging first half. Nathanael Ogbeta fizzed a delivery into the danger area and Ryan Bowman could only divert his attempt into the side netting. Then Dan Udoh turned sharply prior to lashing a shot inches wide of the target.

Crewe had an early second half penalty claim turned down as Travis Johnson hit the deck, but the referee rightly waved play on. Callum Ainley fired wide from the edge of the box as Crewe’s bright start to the second period failed to yield the opening goal.

It was Town’s turn to create problems for their opponents. There was bedlam inside the area as a corner could not be dealt with – it seemed that Elliott Bennett’s shot was heading for the bottom corner, but a Crewe body managed to block the effort. Dave Richards was called into action as the keeper gathered Nathanael Ogbeta’s curling strike.

The final ten minutes saw Steve Cotterill’s side pile on the pressure. Ryan Bowman and Dan Udoh tried in vain to latch onto Elliott Bennett’s cross but Crewe managed to smuggle behind. Luke Leahy’s resulting set piece was on a plate for Matthew Pennington and the former Everton defender guided a header goalward which Dave Richards acrobatically tipped over.

Then, Ethan Ebanks-Landell must have thought he did everything right to register a late goal. The centre back used all his neck muscles to produce a diving header which sailed narrowly over.

An intriguing contest ended goalless with both sides doing everything possible to claim the points. Shrewsbury welcome Bolton next Saturday, whilst Crewe travel to Cambridge.

Attendance: 5,587 (1,454 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Crewe

31. Richards, 12. Mandron, 23. Johnson, 22. Sass-Davies, 6. Offord, 11. Ainley (83), 8. Lowrey, 14. Finney, 16. Murphy (14), 7. Long (85), 9. Porter

Subs: 1. Jaaskelainen, 18. Griffiths (14), 20. Lundstrum (83), 24. Onyeka (85), 30. Lawton, 32. Salisbury, 34. Tabiner

Subs Not Used: 1. Jaaskelainen, 30. Lawton, 32. Salisbury, 34. Tabiner

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 28. Janneh

All Shrewsbury Town subs were unused.

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 1 Sunderland

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 0 Morecambe

Bolton 2 – 0 Ipswich

Cheltenham 1 – 1 Charlton

Doncaster 1 – 2 Wigan

Fleetwood 1 – 0 Rotherham

Gillingham 1 – 3 Burton

Lincoln 0 – 1 Cambridge

Portsmouth 1 – 2 MK Dons

Sheffield Wednesday 4 – 2 Plymouth

Wycombe 2 – 0 Oxford