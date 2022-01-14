Match Preview: Crewe Alexandra v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town return to the bread and butter of League One action as they make the relatively short journey to face Crewe.

Shrewsbury Town won the adulation of the over 5,000 supporters that travelled to Anfield as Dan Udoh temporarily made them believe a memorable shock was on the cards.

Ultimately, Liverpool had too much for their League One opponents, with seasoned internationals digging the six-time European Champions out of a hole.

All eyes now turn back to League One action with Steve Cotterill hoping that his side can replicate recent form which has seen them accumulate 10 points out of 12 available.

Assistant boss Aaron Abraham has revealed that loanees Sam Cosgrove and Khanya Leshebela remain at the club. Both were widely expected to return to their parent clubs after failing to cement a space in the first time. Cosgrove, who has scored just twice since arriving in the summer, has been linked with moves to Dundee and Salford.

Shrewsbury have reported no new injury concerns or COVID cases. Tom Bloxham returned from a three-match ban to feature in a cameo role at Anfield, whilst Saikou Janneh also made his debut. Shaun Whalley remains out with a long-term injury.

Shrewsbury are winless in their previous four fixtures against Crewe. Their last league victory at Gresty Road arrived in December 2015 as Larnell Cole and Shaun Whalley netted in a 2-1 win.

Ex Shrewsbury loanee Kayne Ramsey has been recalled from his loan spell at Crewe and moved to Scotland to represent Ross County. Elsewhere, Owen Dale has completed a permanent move to Blackpool after joining the Tangerines in August on loan.

Crewe will be without Nathan Woodthorpe owing to an ankle injury. Rio Adebisi is a doubt with a foot injury, whilst striker Scott Kashket is on the treatment table. Ben Knight (foot) has no scheduled return date and Callum McFadzean (toe) could also miss out.

Crewe, who beat Charlton 2-1 last time out, currently occupy 22nd place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Crewe

31. Richards, 8. Lowrey, 6. Offord, 22. Sass-Davies, 28. Williams, 23. Johnson, 35. Robertson, 14. Finney, 12. Mandron, 9. Porter, 7. Long

Subs: Jaaskelainen, 11. Ainley, 16. Murphy, 30. Lawton, 32. Salisbury, 34. Tabiner

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 28. Janneh

