Doubles ace Ken Skupski holds coaching masterclass at Telford Tennis Centre

Doubles ace Ken Skupski shared his expertise with tennis players at a two-day coaching masterclass in Shropshire.

Leading doubles player Ken Skupski, left, and Tom Loxley, who plays for Shropshire’s men’s county team, at Telford Tennis Centre

Skupski, currently 56 in the world’s doubles rankings and the British number four, teamed up with tennis company We Do Tennis to hold the first Skupski Doubles Academy at Telford Tennis Centre.



Players enjoyed spending time on court with Skupski, a men’s doubles quarter finalist at Wimbledon in 2017 – he reached the last eight of the mixed doubles in the same year at SW19 – and also the Australian Open in 2020.



Skupski was joined in Shropshire by his coach Anthony Hardman to start this new initiative.



Nigel Hunter, director of We Do Tennis, said: “This was the first Skupski Doubles Academy held and hopefully it’s the start of something big in British tennis



“The academy is aimed at professional and aspiring professional players.



“We had players attending from as far away as Hertfordshire, Leicestershire and Huddersfield, while Tom Loxley, a member of the Shropshire men’s county team, also took part and did well.”



Hunter added: “Some people think that doubles can be a fall back option if it doesn’t work out as a singles player.



“But what we are trying to do is create an academy where young players can focus on doubles from an early age, with a view to getting world ranking points and joining the ATP or WTA tour as a doubles specialist.



“Ken has forged a successful career as a doubles player and so has Neal, his younger brother, who was a mixed doubles champion at Wimbledon earlier this year.



“The idea behind running an academy is one we’ve been working on in partnership for a while.



“The next two-day course will be held at Telford Tennis Centre on March 10 and 11, when hopefully lots more aspiring professional players will get involved.”



Skupski, now preparing to take part in the Australian Open in Melbourne, added: “Doubles has played a massive role in my life from playing club tennis from the age of eight-years-old all the way through to today.



“Anthony and I really enjoyed passing on our knowledge and look forward to helping many more aspiring pros in the coming months and years ahead.”