Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Sheffield Wednesday

Shrewsbury Town continue to defy expectations as they extend their unbeaten record to four matches with a win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Former Everton and Leeds defender Matthew Pennington netted the games only goal prior to the break as Shrewsbury continue their excellent recent record.

Town were made to work for their victory as the Owls put up a fight in the second half, but Steve Cotterill’s side managed to cling on for a memorable win.

Town named the same eleven that drew 0-0 against Accrington last time out. Aaron Pierre returned to the squad after recently isolating due to COVID-19. There was no place in the 18 for new loan capture Saikou Janneh.

Sheffield Wednesday were widely expected to bounce back at the first time of asking – but find themselves in 8th place. Darren Moore’s side were keen to take the game to Town early on, but Dennis Adenrian’s shot cleared the bar.

Both sides were probing but neither were able to land a killer blow. Liam Palmer blocked heroically as Ryan Bowman’s effort deflected over. Lewis Wing was widely expected to be recalled by his parent club Middlesbrough prior to kick-off, but the midfielder did line-up for the visitors. The midfielder had a long-range effort which Marko Marosi managed to gather at the second attempt. #

Steve Cotterill will have been left bemoaning his luck as in-form striker Daniel Udoh was withdrawn prior to the break. However, the Town boss was soon sent into delirium as Shrewsbury took the lead. Matthew Pennington managed to divert a corner into the back of the net much to the delight of the majority inside the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Town began the second half strongly. Ex-Leeds keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell did well to keep out Elliott Bennett’s effort. Town should have soon been 2-0 ahead, but with the goal gaping Ryan Bowman somehow managed to lift his shot over the bar.

At the other end, Dele-Bashiru tried his luck but the substitute was denied by an excellent Marko Marosi stop. Then, the Slovakian was forced to keep out Lewis Wing’s effort, whilst former West Brom striker Sadio Berahino was also unable to locate the equaliser.

Town stood resolute to maintain their one goal advantage and extend their recent excellent form in the process. Town face Liverpool in the FA Cup next weekend, whilst Sheffield Wednesday face Plymouth on the 15th January.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta (75), 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh (45)

Subs: 6. Pierre (75), 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke (45, 90), 19. Caton, 22. Daniels (90), 27. Craig

Subs Not Used: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 27. Craig

Sheffield Wednesday

1. Peacock-Farrell, 2. Palmer, 5. Hutchinson, 18. Johnson (65), 26. Wing, 13. Patterson (29), 10. Bannan, 8. Adenrian (58), 23. Corbeanu, 9. Gregory, 24. Berahino

Subs: 14. Byres, 17. Dele-Bashiru (58), 28. Wildsmith, 34. Brennan (29), 36. Boateng, 40. Sow, 41. Mendez-Laing (65)

Subs Not Used: 14. Byres, 28. Wildsmith, 36. Boateng, 40. Sow