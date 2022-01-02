Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Sheffield Wednesday

Shrewsbury Town seek to extend their unbeaten record to four matches as Steve Cotterill wastes little time with January recruitment.

Saikou Janneh becomes the first capture of what is expected to be a hectic month for Shrewsbury Town. The Gambian signs on loan from Championship outfit Bristol City until the end of the campaign.

The 21-year-old has made five league appearances for the Robins since joining the club in 2018. The former Torquay and Newport loanee could slot straight into the squad for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Elsewhere, it is expected that Sam Cosgrove and Khanya Leshabela will soon return to Birmingham and Leicester respectively. Cosgrove has failed to demonstrate the form he showed at Scottish side Aberdeen, finding the net just twice in 22 appearances.

Leshabela, who Steve Cotterill described as a ‘punt,’ has been used sparingly from the bench with the South African very much a bit part player.

Youngster Tom Bloxham serves the final game of his three-match suspension, whilst Aaron Pierre is likely to miss out after contracting COVID-19. Shaun Whalley remains a long-term absentee.

Town will have found memories of the last time they welcomed Sheffield Wednesday. Jack Grimmer notched a dramatic late goal during a 3-2 win in January 2016 which set up an FA Cup 5th round tie against Manchester United. Town have not hosted the Owls in a league encounter since May 1984 – a game which they also won by three goals to two.

The visitors are expected to be dealt a blow as Lewis Wing looks likely to be recalled by parent club Middlesbrough due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the latter camp. Former Wolves defender Dominic Iorfa has not played since October owing to a hip problem.

Chey Dunkley, who has had muscle issues over the festive period, was withdrawn in the 29th minute during Thursday’s 5-0 heavy defeat against Sunderland. The former Wigan defender could be unavailable.

Elsewhere, Josh Windass, the son of former Hull striker Dean, could be out due to a minor strain. Massimo Luongo serves the final match of a three-game suspension, whilst Sam Hutchinson could return to the squad after a three-month lay-off.

Pre-season promotion favourites Sheffield Wednesday currently occupy 8th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 27. Craig, Janneh

Sheffield Wednesday

1. Peacock-Farrell, 2. Palmer, 34. Brennan, 18. Johnson, 8. Adeniran, 32. Hunt, 10. Bannan, 17. Dele-Bashiru, 41. Mendez-Liang, 9. Gregory, 13. Patterson

Subs: 5. Hutchinson, 7. Shodipo, 23. Corbeanu, 24. Berahino, 27. Waldock, 28. Wildsmith, 40. Sow

Other League One Fixtures/Results

Saturday

Burton 4 – 1 Crewe

Charlton 0 – 1 Wycombe

MK Dons 0 – 0 Gillingham

Oxford 1 – 1 Cheltenham

Rotherham 2 – 1 Bolton

Sunday

Morecambe V Doncaster