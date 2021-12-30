Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 0 Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town and Accrington are unable to be separated as both sides settle for a share of the spoils.

Steve Cotterill will be pleased with consecutive clean sheets despite his side being unable to make a mark at the other end of the park.

The former Burnley boss named the same eleven from the team that sealed a convincing Boxing Day win against Fleetwood.

Shrewsbury made a bright start to proceedings. Elliott Bennett’s delivery was attacked by Luke Leahy and Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin made a fine stop. Moments later another Elliott Bennett delivery found Dan Udoh, but the in-form Nigerian was unable to direct his header on target.

Luke Leahy had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock but could only prod his effort wide with the goal at his mercy. Then, Dan Udoh found himself clean through on goal, but Toby Savin, a former Everton and Wigan youth, denied the forward.

At the other end, Matt Butcher’s goal bound effort was heroically blocked by Elliott Bennett. Marko Marosi was called into action when he palmed Ethan Hamilton’s shot to safety.

The visitors came out of the traps the quickest in the second half. Tommy Leigh opted for a long-range strike which narrowly missed the post. Accrington began to look like the team most likely to nudge themselves ahead – Colby Bishop a reported transfer target for Peterborough, powered a header straight into the arms of Marko Marosi.

John Coleman’s side began to dominate the contest. A combination of Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Marko Marosi worked together to somehow keep out Ross Sykes’ header. Shrewsbury responded through Dan Udoh with the former Crewe striker’s sharp turn culminating in a driven effort which flew over the crossbar.

In the end, neither side were able to find a winning goal. Shrewsbury host Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, whilst Accrington visit Wigan on Sunday.

Attendance: 5,817 (188 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 25. Wilson, 27. Craig

All Shrewsbury Town subs were unused.

Accrington Stanley

40. Savin, 36. Clark, 5. Sykes, 12. Nottingham, 4. Hamilton, 18. Leigh, 16. Coyle, 6. Butcher, 7. O’Sullivan, 9. Bishop, 11. McConville

Subs: 2. Rodgers (93), 8. Pell (82), 23. Carson, 26. Mansell, 30. Isherwood, 33. Patrick, 35. Nolan

Subs Not Used: 23. Carson, 26. Mansell, 30. Isherwood, 33. Patrick, 35. Nolan

