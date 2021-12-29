Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Accrington Stanley

A rejuvenated Shrewsbury Town will seek to continue their impressive recent form as they target a third successive straight victory.

Steve Cotterill’s side found themselves under a mountain of pressure with a barrage of less than complimentary comments from supporters on social media.

But recent form has gone some way to silencing critics – Shrewsbury were victorious in their last two fixtures, clocking up six goals in the process with just one conceded. In Dan Udoh the club has finally found a marksman with the Nigerian closing in on double figures.

Steve Cotterill received a further boost as he was able to name Ethan Ebanks-Landell in the starting line-up for the Boxing Day triumph against Fleetwood. The former Wolves defender had been absent for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury.

Town are awaiting the results of two coronavirus tests. Defender Aaron Pierre missed the last game after testing positive via a lateral flow – the club await the PCR result. There is also one other unnamed player who is being tested for the virus.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury continue to remain without Tom Bloxham through suspension, whilst Shaun Whalley is a long-term absentee with a thigh problem.

Shrewsbury’s last home win against Accrington arrived in October 2018 with Alex Gilliead netting the only goal of the game.

Accrington are reportedly set to lose their star striker Dion Charles. The Northern Ireland international, who netted 20 times last season, looks set to join Bolton Wanderers in a £300,000 deal.

The Lancashire club are also looking to fend off interest in Colby Bishop after rejecting a bid from Championship side Peterborough United.

Stanley boss John Coleman could be without Joe Pritchard owing to a hamstring issue. Seamus Conneely, David Morgan, and Joel Mumbongo are doubts.

Accrington who beat promotion hopefuls Rotherham United 1-0 last time out, currently occupy 10th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 24. Leshabela, 27. Craig

Accrington Stanley

40. Savin, 5. Sykes, 12. Nottingham, 38. Amankwah, 36. Clark, 16. Coyle, 18. Leigh, 4. Hamilton, 41. Malcolm, 11. McConville, 9. Bishop

Subs: 1. Trafford, 6. Butcher, 7. O’Sullivan, 8. Pell, 26. Mansell, 33. Patrick, 35. Nolan

