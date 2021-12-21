4.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Students at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do enjoy 100% grading pass rate

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Students at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have finished their training for 2021 on a high, with a 100% pass rate at the most recent colour belt grading.

From left: Anna Bradford and Oliver Broster / Gary Plant, Lizzie Sterling, Orean Tristham, J Baker, Thanh Dang and Khalistan Saliu / Ava Martin, Gary Plant and Lottie Martin
From left: Anna Bradford and Oliver Broster / Gary Plant, Lizzie Sterling, Orean Tristham, J Baker, Thanh Dang and Khalistan Saliu / Ava Martin, Gary Plant and Lottie Martin

The grading, which is the first external grading since the beginning of the pandemic, saw eight students be tested in front of 8th Degree Black Belt Master George Cockburn. 

Eight students were selected by instructors Gary Plant and Anna Bradford, based on their ability, consistency of performance and their attitude.

The group was thoroughly put through its paces with Master Cockburn’s high expectations and demanding pace along with questions on the martial art, history of Korea and realistic applications of the movements learned. 

Instructor Anna Bradford said, “The success at the grading is a perfect way to end a strange year. Despite the challenges of Covid, and training outdoors for most of the year, in 2021 we have secured seven black belt promotions and now these colour belt promotions too.

“Some of our students are quite new but others who went for the higher belts had been training for a long time due to interruptions and we are really impressed with the determination shown.”

