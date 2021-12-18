Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 1 Cheltenham Town

Shrewsbury Town pull a rabbit out of the hat by defeating Cheltenham despite playing the second half with ten men.

Steve Cotterill will have had that sinking feeling when Tom Bloxham was dismissed in the 40th minute. Shrewsbury took the lead in the 10th minute as Dan Udoh continued his hot streak. However, the Robins were level through Andy Williams and as an added bonus possessed the numerical advantage before the break.

Yet this is a different Shrewsbury Town team from that one that often faltered earlier in the season. Dan Udoh nudged Shrewsbury ahead in the 48th minute and the returning David Davis sealed an unlikely win with the third 12 minutes from time.

The aforementioned David Davis was immediately reinstated into the starting line-up following the completion of his four-game ban. Shrewsbury were also boosted by the return of Aaron Pierre and Ryan Bowman who took their place on the bench.

Prior to kick-off both sets of supporters paid tribute to former Shrewsbury and Plymouth striker Marvin Morgan who recently passed away at the age of just 38.

The home side wasted little time in taking the contest to their opponents. Luke Leahy forced Owen Evans into a routine save, but there was nothing the ex-Wigan keeper could do to stop Town soon taking the lead.

Tom Bloxham stole a march on Robins’ full-back Chris Hussey and delivered an accurate cross into the danger area. Dan Udoh found himself in acres of space as he powered a header into the top corner. Town were pegged back six minutes later. A free-flowing move full of vim and vigour saw Dan Crowley thread a pass through to Alfie May – Liam Sercombe soon picked up the baton to drill a low cross into the box which Andy Williams could not fail to convert.

Cheltenham were buoyed by the equaliser. Former Arsenal midfielder Dan Crowley found room on the edge of the area, his strike was comfortable for Marko Marosi. Moments later the Slovakian was forced into a wonder stop as he somehow kept out Andy Williams’ header from close range.

Marko Marosi almost went from hero to zero. Liam Sercombe’s shot didn’t appear to have the required power but the ex-Coventry keeper spilled the effort – Luke Leahy produced a goal line clearance to deny Alfie May from the rebound.

Town’s number one was becoming the centre of the context. This time he palmed Dan Crowley’s header to safety. In the 40th minute, the visitors were handed a significant advantage. Following an altercation, Bloxham was dismissed for moving his head in a forward motion toward Chris Hussey.

Despite being down to ten, Shrewsbury continued to force the issue. Elliott Bennett’s free-kick was met by Matthew Pennington but the former Everton defender’s header cleared the bar.

For those thinking that Steve Cotterill may ask his team to be cautious in light of Bloxham’s dismissal, they were swiftly proven wrong three minutes after the restart. Josh Vela charged forward and found Dan Udoh – the striker produced a class first-touch and struck his shot under the body of Owen Evans and into the back of the net.

At the other end, a sea of Shrewsbury bodies kept out Matty Blair at the backstick as Town were focussed on preserving their lead. Josh Vela also fired wide from distance in what was fast becoming an interesting encounter. Cheltenham’s Andy Williams struck the bar, and Aaron Pierre’s last ditch challenged thwarted Charlie Raglan.

But the afternoon belonged to Town and the result was sealed with 12 minutes remaining. David Davis’ bulldozing run allowed the midfielder to slot home much to the delight of the home support. Marko Marosi was called into action late on, but Cheltenham were unable to reduce the arrears.

Shrewsbury are away to Fleetwood on Boxing Day, whilst Cheltenham welcome Plymouth.

Attendance: 5,741 (387 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 22. Daniels (45), 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta (68), 11. Udoh (80), 18. Bloxham

Subs: 6. Pierre (68), 9. Cosgrove, 12. Bowman (80), 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke (45), 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela

Cheltenham Town

1. Evans, 17. Blair, 5. Raglan, 2. Long, 3. Hussey, 8. Sercombe, 11. Chapman, 21. Joseph (70), 28. Crowley, 10. May, 14. Williams

Subs: 4. Pollock, 6. Freestone, 7. Thomas, 16. Wright (70), 20. Flinders, 24. Horton

