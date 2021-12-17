5.7 C
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Cheltenham Town

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to get back to winning ways as they prepare to host Michael Duff’s Cheltenham.

Shrewsbury Town has endured back-to-back defeats following a mini-revival which saw Steve Cotterill’s side claim four point from two games and secure passage to the third round of the FA Cup.

The defeat to Wigan was more palatable considering the nature of the context and the Latics’ league position, but last week’s loss to managerless Doncaster was a bitter pill to swallow with the Yorkshire club firmly planted in the relegation zone.

Steve Cotterill has a slightly rosier outlook on his selection options. He can welcome back David Davis who missed the last four matches owing to suspension. Josh Daniels has fully recovered from an ankle problem and looks set to continue his recent run in the side.

However, Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) is likely to remain absent. Ryan Bowman (calf) is edging closer to a return, whilst Aaron Pierre has resumed training following his knee injury. Shaun Whalley remains a long-term absentee.

Shrewsbury host Cheltenham for the first time since October 2014. On that occasion, James Collins, Andy Mangan, and Nat Knight-Percival were on target in a 3-1 win. Town are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against the Robins since last tasting defeat 21 years ago.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has revealed one member of his squad is being tested for COVID-19 but did not disclose who that was. As in the corresponding fixture, Wolves loanee Taylor Perry is expected to be out.

Captain Will Boyle (ankle) is a doubt, whilst Conor Thomas, who netted the equaliser against Town last month, is expected to be side-lined. Cheltenham drew 2-2 against Lincoln last time out.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 22. Daniels, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 11. Udoh, 18. Bloxham, 15. Pyke

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda

Cheltenham Town

1. Evans, 5. Raglan, 4. Pollock, 2. Long, 17. Blair, 8. Sercombe, 11. Chapman, 3. Hussey, 10. May, 9. Vassell, 21. Joseph

Subs: 6. Freestone, 11. Williams, 16. Wright, 20. Flinders, 24. Horton, 26. Barkers, 28. Crowley

Other League One Fixtures

Cambridge V Rotherham
Ipswich V Sunderland
Morecambe V Fleetwood
Oxford V Wigan
Plymouth V Charlton

