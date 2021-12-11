Match Report: Doncaster Rovers 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are punished for their failure to convert as bottom side Doncaster seal a narrow victory.

Shrewsbury Town laid siege to the Rovers goal in the second period, but were unable to breach Louis Jones’ goal.

Instead, Doncaster soaked up the pressure and in the 79th minute Joseph Olowu who had returned from a three-match suspension, found the back of the net much to the delight of caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey.

- Advertisement -

Steve Cotterill made one change from the side that lost 2-1 at Wigan in midweek. Rekeil Pyke was reinstated at the expense of Ryan Bowman who missed out through injury.

Shrewsbury dominated the early proceedings. Doncaster failed to deal with a George Nurse throw-in, and Tom Bloxham sized control. The youngster was unable to hit the target as his effort was drilled wide. Then, Nathanael Ogbeta whipped a strike wide as Steve Cotterill’s side showed their intent early on.

The visitors should have taken the lead with 11 minutes on the clock. George Nurse’s throw was flicked on by Matthew Pennington toward Luke Leahy. The former Bristol Rovers man was in a wonderful position but couldn’t keep his header down as the hosts breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Luke Leahy turned into a hero the other end as he managed to scramble back and clear off the line as Jordy Hiwula was left wondering how he didn’t score. Town did have the ball in the back of the net halfway through the first period, but the offside flag was raised. Tom Bloxham thought he had nudged Town ahead and began a wild celebration, although the youngster was left somewhat red faced as the ‘goal’ was ruled out.

Doncaster finally got more adventurous in an attacking sense. Matt Smith lifted the ball over the top of the Town defence as Tommy Rowe picked up the baton. The former Wolves man took the shot on first time, but Marko Marosi was equal to it. Joe Dodoo was denied by a wonderful block by Luke Leahy as the rest of the first half petered out.

The visitors began the second half brightly. Matthew Pennington guided on George Nurse’s throw, and the busy Luke Leahy did his utmost on the stretch to convert but was unable to make the required connection. Town almost went ahead in comical circumstances as Doncaster’s defenders fluffed their lines from Elliott Bennett’s cross although Louis Jones’ goal was left unscathed.

Luke Leahy was involved in absolutely everything. He climbed highest to connect a header, but the attempt went into a sea of bodies. Shrewsbury continued to threaten. A low free-kick bamboozled the Rovers defence, but no one in a Blue and Amber shirt could find the target.

Shrewsbury’s golden moment fell to in-form Dan Udoh. The Nigerian bulldozed beyond sleepy Doncaster defenders and found himself one on one with the opposing goalkeeper. His downward header was denied by Jones as Town were left frustrated once more.

Despite spending the majority of the time defending, it was Doncaster who found what would turn out to be the games only goal. Tommy Rowe’s corner was met by Joseph Olowu and completely against the run of play the Yorkshire side were ahead.

Shrewsbury were not able to respond as Steve Cotterill’s side left with nothing. Town welcome Cheltenham next Saturday, whilst Doncaster visit Lincoln.

Team Line Ups

Doncaster Rovers

1. Jones, 2. Knoyle, 4. Anderson, 5. Olowu, 29. Hasani (62), 14. Smith (83), 22. Galbraith, 28. Horton, 10. Rowe, 20. Dodoo, 17. Hiwula

Subs: 12. Dahlberg, 16. Barlow (62), 18. Williams, 21. Cukur, 30. Blythe, 31. Ravenhill (82), 34. Kuleya

Subs Not Used: 12. Dahlberg, 18. Williams, 21. Cukur, 30. Blythe, 34. Kuleya

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 22. Daniels, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 11. Udoh 18. Bloxham, 15. Pyke (82)

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela (82), 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda, 27, Craig

Subs Not Used: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda, 27. Craig

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 0 Bolton

Charlton 2 – 0 Cambridge

Cheltenham 2 – 2 Lincoln

Crewe 0 – 2 Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood 2 – 1 Gillingham

MK Dons 1 – 2 Oxford

Portsmouth 2 – 0 Morecambe

Rotherham 3 – 1 Burton

Sunderland 2 – 1 Plymouth

Wigan 1 – 1 Ipswich

Wycombe 2 – 2 AFC Wimbledon