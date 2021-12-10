6.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 10, 2021

Match Preview: Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Steve Cotterill’s selection woes have potentially exacerbated ahead of the visit to rock bottom Doncaster.

The Town boss could be without striker Ryan Bowman, although it is hoped the former Exeter striker will be fit enough for the bench.

Bowman, who has notched seven times so far this campaign, was involved in a collision after netting the equaliser against Wigan in midweek.

- Advertisement -

Steve Cotterill is already facing a dilemma in defence. Ethan Ebanks-Landell has further damaged his hamstring, whilst Grenadian international Aaron Pierre is nursing a knee problem.

Ex Wolves and Birmingham City midfielder David Davis serves the final game of his four-match ban. However, there was some positive news as Josh Daniels (ankle) and Rekeil Pyke (hamstring) have returned to the fold.

Shrewsbury won on their last visit to the Keepmoat Stadium almost a year ago – the aforementioned Aaron Pierre got the game’s only goal.

The visitors are suffering a disastrous season, which sees them rooted to the bottom and without a manager following the sacking of ex-Shrewsbury midfielder Richie Wellens. They are currently being led on a temporary basis by Gary McSheffrey.

The former Coventry forward will be without midfielder Ben Close due to a knee complaint. Former Shrewsbury defender Ro Shaun-Williams will not play any part in the Christmas period due to an ankle issue, whilst Joseph Olowu is available after serving the final game of his three-match suspension.

Doncaster suffered a 2-1 defeat at Oxford on Tuesday night.

Possible Line Ups

Doncaster Rovers

1. Jones, 2. Knoyle, 4. Anderson, 30. Blythe, 29. Hasani, 14. Smith, 22. Galbraith, 28. Horton, 16. Barlow, 10. Rowe, 21. Cukur

Subs: 5. Olowu, 7. Bogle, 12. Dahlberg, 17. Hiwula, 18. E. Williams, 20. Dodoo, 41. Faulkner

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 22. Daniels, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 11. Udoh, 9. Cosgrove, 18. Bloxham

Subs: 12. Bowman, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson, 27. Craig

Other League One Fixtures:

Accrington V Bolton
Charlton V Cambridge
Cheltenham V Lincoln
Crewe V Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood V Gillingham
MK Dons V Oxford
Portsmouth V Morecambe
Rotherham V Burton
Sunderland V Plymouth
Wigan V Ipswich
Wycombe V AFC Wimbledon

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP