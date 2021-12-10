Match Preview: Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town

Steve Cotterill’s selection woes have potentially exacerbated ahead of the visit to rock bottom Doncaster.

The Town boss could be without striker Ryan Bowman, although it is hoped the former Exeter striker will be fit enough for the bench.

Bowman, who has notched seven times so far this campaign, was involved in a collision after netting the equaliser against Wigan in midweek.

Steve Cotterill is already facing a dilemma in defence. Ethan Ebanks-Landell has further damaged his hamstring, whilst Grenadian international Aaron Pierre is nursing a knee problem.

Ex Wolves and Birmingham City midfielder David Davis serves the final game of his four-match ban. However, there was some positive news as Josh Daniels (ankle) and Rekeil Pyke (hamstring) have returned to the fold.

Shrewsbury won on their last visit to the Keepmoat Stadium almost a year ago – the aforementioned Aaron Pierre got the game’s only goal.

The visitors are suffering a disastrous season, which sees them rooted to the bottom and without a manager following the sacking of ex-Shrewsbury midfielder Richie Wellens. They are currently being led on a temporary basis by Gary McSheffrey.

The former Coventry forward will be without midfielder Ben Close due to a knee complaint. Former Shrewsbury defender Ro Shaun-Williams will not play any part in the Christmas period due to an ankle issue, whilst Joseph Olowu is available after serving the final game of his three-match suspension.

Doncaster suffered a 2-1 defeat at Oxford on Tuesday night.

Possible Line Ups

Doncaster Rovers

1. Jones, 2. Knoyle, 4. Anderson, 30. Blythe, 29. Hasani, 14. Smith, 22. Galbraith, 28. Horton, 16. Barlow, 10. Rowe, 21. Cukur

Subs: 5. Olowu, 7. Bogle, 12. Dahlberg, 17. Hiwula, 18. E. Williams, 20. Dodoo, 41. Faulkner

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 22. Daniels, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 11. Udoh, 9. Cosgrove, 18. Bloxham

Subs: 12. Bowman, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson, 27. Craig

