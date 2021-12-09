Match Report: Wigan Athletic 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town suffer late heartache as promotion chasing Wigan Athletic notch in the 92nd minute to take the points.

Shrewsbury Town came into the contest full of optimism with recent results lifting spirits. The visitors were chasing back-to-back victories for the first time this campaign as well as seeking their first away league victory.

Hopes of achieving those feats were handed a blow inside 90 seconds as Tendayi Darikwa handed the Latics the lead. Shrewsbury responded superbly to going behind and were back level through Ryan Bowman – six minutes before the break.

- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury appeared to be set to leave Lancashire with a point. However, it was not to be as Thelo Aasgaard popped up with the winner in stoppage time.

Northern Irishman Josh Daniels was handed a start after recovering from an ankle injury – he replaced Ethan Ebanks-Landell in the only change from the side that beat Carlisle 2-1. Rekiel Pyke was back in the squad after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Prior to kick-off a minute’s applause was held in memory of former Town striker Marvin Morgan. The 38-year-old died tragically whilst on a work-related trip abroad, although his official cause of death is not yet known.

All of Steve Cotterill’s pre-match preparations were effectively dismantled as Wigan took the lead inside two minutes. Shrewsbury’s defenders were unable to cut out a long punt up field and James McClean seized control. The former West Brom and Sunderland winger whipped an inviting cross into the danger area. Tendayi Darikwa times his back post run to perfection and executed a firm first time finish beyond Marko Marosi.

The home side needed divine intervention from James McClean at the other end to prevent a Town equaliser. Josh Daniels’ bullet header from a corner was diverted off the line by the Republic of Ireland international.

James McClean was in the thick of the action at both ends of the park. The winger danced beyond Marko Marosi prior to drilling a shot goalward which was beaten away by Marko Marosi. Then, former Shrewsbury loanee picked out McClean with aplomb but Marosi was once again alive to prevent Wigan doubling their advantage.

39 minutes were on the clock when Shrewsbury responded with an equaliser. McClean relinquished possession and Dan Udoh produced a marauding run to the byline. The Nigerian, who has been nominated for League One Player of the Month, flashed a cross into the box and Ryan Bowman slid in to apply the finish.

And the visitors could have been ahead before the end of the first period. Tom Bloxham swung a delivery into the danger area and Matthew Pennington arrived to nod over the crossbar.

Neither side took control of the game, although Shrewsbury kept possession and frustrated their opponents. On the hour mark, Town had calls for a penalty turned down. Thelo Aasgaard appeared to clean out Dan Udoh, but the youngster was not penalised.

Wigan continued to provide the attacking impetus. Callum Lang lashed an effort from the edge of the box which Marko Marosi kept out, whilst James McClean’s shot lacked the required power to trouble the Slovakian.

However, with the game drawing to a close Wigan sealed the win. Thelo Aasgaard took it upon himself to take the plaudits as he fired a rocket from 25-yards which flew into the bottom corner.

Town can take heart from the performance despite suffering defeat. They travel to Doncaster on Saturday, whilst Wigan welcome Ipswich.

Attendance: 8,098

Team Line Ups

Wigan Athletic

12. Amos, 27. Darikwa, 5. Whatmough, 16. Tilt, 21. Bennett (78), 4. Naylor, 6. Cousins (42), 11. Massey (83), 10. Keane, 23. McClean, 19. Lang

Subs: 1. Jones, 2. Watts, 7. Edwards (78), 14. Jones, 15. Kerr, 30. Aasgaard (42), 39. Humphrys (83)

Subs Not Used: Jones, 2. Watts, 14. Jones, 15. Kerr

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 22. Daniels, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 11. Udoh, 12. Bowman (53), 18. Bloxham (66)

Subs: 9. Cosgrove (53), 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke (66), 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson, 27. Craig

Subs Not Used: 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson, 27. Craig