4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Steve Cotterill will be keen to ensure that his Shrewsbury Town side continue their impressive run of recent form as they visit promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic.

Shrewsbury Town also have an FA Cup tie at Anfield to look forward to, as optimism begins to rise in the ranks.

Steve Cotterill has had to contend with a number of absentees recently with the fear of poor recruitment threatening to put the club in a relegation fight.

- Advertisement -

Yet four points from difficult looking fixtures against Sunderland and Charlton has demonstrated character and lifted spirts.

Town did have Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) back for the FA Cup tie at Carlisle, but his return lasted just 21 minutes and the former Wolves defender is not expected to be available this evening. There are also doubts surrounding the fitness of Aaron Pierre who is struggling with a knee problem.

In more positive selection news, Rekeil Pyke, who has been converted to a wing-back, could return from his own hamstring troubles. Josh Daniels is fit again after a lengthy spell out with an ankle problem, but David Davis remains banned.

Shrewsbury are searching for their first win away to Wigan since a 5-2 success in November 1993. Town have won just one of the previous seven meetings.

The Latics continue to be without striker Charlie Wyke. The former Sunderland man suffered a cardiac episode in training and will remain absent.

The home side are likely to remain without Jordan Cousins due to a hamstring injury. In addition, midfielder Scott Smith has a fractured fibula, but Joe Bennett is back after recovery from a knee problem.

Wigan who beat Plymouth 2-1 in their last league encounter, currently occupy 4th place.

Possible Line Ups

Wigan Athletic

12. Amos, 15. Kerr, 5. Whatmough, 16. Tilt, 27. Darikwa, 8. Power, 4. Naylor, 23. McClean, 30. Aasgaard, 10. Keane, 19. Lang

Subs: 1. Jones, 2. Watts, 7. Edwards, 11. Massey, 20. Bayliss, 21. Bennett, 39. Humphrys

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 15. Pyke, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 17. Bennett, 11. Udoh, 12. Bowman, 18. Bloxham

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda, 27. Craig

Other League One Fixtures

MK Dons V Plymouth

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP