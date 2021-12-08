Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town

Steve Cotterill will be keen to ensure that his Shrewsbury Town side continue their impressive run of recent form as they visit promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic.

Shrewsbury Town also have an FA Cup tie at Anfield to look forward to, as optimism begins to rise in the ranks.

Steve Cotterill has had to contend with a number of absentees recently with the fear of poor recruitment threatening to put the club in a relegation fight.

Yet four points from difficult looking fixtures against Sunderland and Charlton has demonstrated character and lifted spirts.

Town did have Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) back for the FA Cup tie at Carlisle, but his return lasted just 21 minutes and the former Wolves defender is not expected to be available this evening. There are also doubts surrounding the fitness of Aaron Pierre who is struggling with a knee problem.

In more positive selection news, Rekeil Pyke, who has been converted to a wing-back, could return from his own hamstring troubles. Josh Daniels is fit again after a lengthy spell out with an ankle problem, but David Davis remains banned.

Shrewsbury are searching for their first win away to Wigan since a 5-2 success in November 1993. Town have won just one of the previous seven meetings.

The Latics continue to be without striker Charlie Wyke. The former Sunderland man suffered a cardiac episode in training and will remain absent.

The home side are likely to remain without Jordan Cousins due to a hamstring injury. In addition, midfielder Scott Smith has a fractured fibula, but Joe Bennett is back after recovery from a knee problem.

Wigan who beat Plymouth 2-1 in their last league encounter, currently occupy 4th place.

Possible Line Ups

Wigan Athletic

12. Amos, 15. Kerr, 5. Whatmough, 16. Tilt, 27. Darikwa, 8. Power, 4. Naylor, 23. McClean, 30. Aasgaard, 10. Keane, 19. Lang

Subs: 1. Jones, 2. Watts, 7. Edwards, 11. Massey, 20. Bayliss, 21. Bennett, 39. Humphrys

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 15. Pyke, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 17. Bennett, 11. Udoh, 12. Bowman, 18. Bloxham

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda, 27. Craig

