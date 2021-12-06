1.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Marvin Morgan dies at the age of 38

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town has announced the tragic passing of former striker Marvin Morgan at the age of just 38.

The striker’s death was revealed earlier today by his former clubs Shrewsbury and Plymouth.

Tributes have poured in from across the football community including from prominent Premier League footballers Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young.

Morgan carved out a decent football league career with his main achievement seeing him help Shrewsbury reach League One in 2012.

But his work off the pitch was the most inspiring. Morgan was the founder of Fresh Ego Kid, a brand that had mental health and racism concerns at the heart of its approach.

In a statement posted on shrewsburytown.com, the club said: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to receive news that Marvin Morgan has tragically passed away aged just 38. 

“A Salop fan favourite and a cult hero, Marvin joined Shrewsbury Town in 2011 and spent two seasons in Shropshire and was a key part in Town’s second-place promotion to Sky Bet League One. During those two successful seasons, Marvin provided many happy memories for the Salopian family and found the back of the net on 18 occasions. 

“Whilst in SY2, Marvin established his brand Fresh Ego Kid, initiating a long-standing and positive association with the club. Most recently, Marvin and Fresh Ego FC ventured to Shrewsbury to take part in a number of Shrewsbury Town in the Community initiatives as a way to give back to the Shropshire community. Making a difference, Marvin’s work in the face of racism and discrimination with Fresh Ego FC will live long and will continue to make a positive difference.”

