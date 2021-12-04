FA Cup Round Two Match Report: Carlisle United 1– 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are through to the coveted third round of the FA Cup following victory against Carlisle United.

Shrewsbury’s only previous away win this campaign arrived in the last round against Stratford Town. And the visitors progressed through to the next round with youngster Tom Bloxham setting them on their way in the 10th minute.

Ryan Bowman was back in his hometown and featuring against the club where it all began. The former Exeter striker shrugged off any possible allegiances by converting in the 78th minute to double his sides lead.

League Two strugglers Carlisle hauled themselves back into the contest in stoppage time through Jordan Gibson, but it is Shrewsbury who will be in the hat for the third-round draw.

Steve Cotterill was boosted by the return of Ethan Ebanks-Landell after he recovered from a hamstring problem to start. There was also a welcome return for Josh Daniels into the squad following a five week lay-off with an ankle problem. However, Aaron Pierre (knee) and Rekeil Pyke (hamstring) were unavailable.

Both sets of fans joined supporters across the country with a round of applause in memory of Arthur-Labinjo-Hughes. The six-year-old lost his life in the most cruel and callous of circumstances with the terrible tragedy shocking the nation.

Carlisle’s league form is leaving a lot to be desired with the Cumbrians languishing in 22nd place in League Two. But Keith Millen’s side came out of the traps the quickest. Former Nottingham Forest forward Zach Clough clipped a pass which teammate Tristan Abrahams latched onto. The 22-year-old was through on goal, but Slovakian stopper Marko Marosi kept himself big to deny the forward.

351 hardy Shrewsbury fans made the near three-and-a-half-hour trek to Carlisle on a bitter cold afternoon. And the contingent of visiting fans were rewarded as their side broke the deadlock. Luke Leahy threaded a pass through to Nathanael Ogbeta down the channel. The youngster’s low delivery was gathered by Tom Bloxham who fired a strike beyond Carlisle keeper Mark Howard.

Moments later, Shrewsbury were on the front foot once more. Luke Leahy hanged a ball up to the back post, but Ryan Bowman’s connection was not enough to trouble Mark Howard. At the other end, a calamity error from Marko Marosi also gave the home side an equaliser. The former Coventry stopper was way beyond his goal line when he fluffed a clearance straight into Brad Young. Tristan Abrahams was in a wonderful position to convert, but Young fancied the glory and in the end was outwitted by a magnificent challenge from the returning Ebanks-Landell.

Carlisle fans threw tennis balls on the pitch to protest against the ownership regime as the team looked to serve up an equaliser. Brennen Dickenson let fly from long range and Marosi needed to be alert to tip the effort behind. Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s return lasted just 21 minutes as he was withdrawn through injury as Steve Cotterill was left on the touchline bemoaning his luck.

Keith Millen was also forced into an early change, as the contest became stop-start. When play resumed, the visitors were close to doubling their lead. Northern Irishman Josh Daniels’ cross was helped on toward Nathanael Ogbeta. The ex-Manchester City youngster struck his shot into the side-netting.

At the end of the first half, Carlisle substitute Jordan Gibson hammered a free-kick well over as Town went into the break with the advantage.

Carlisle attempted to claw themselves back into the cup tie in the 52nd minute. However, Luke Leahy’s heroic block snuffed out the danger Abrahams posed. The game entered a lull after a frenetic first half – Taylor Charters’ driven cross was begging to be swept home, but the ball evaded Sam Fishburn. Daniel Devine had a shot deflected wide as Carlisle appeared increasingly likely to located an equaliser.

But Shrewsbury demonstrated their clinical edge to double their lead with 12 minutes remaining. Daniel Udoh threaded an inch perfect pass through to Ryan Bowman who glided beyond a defender prior to stroking his effort into the bottom corner.

Carlisle gave themselves a glimmer of hope in stoppage time. Jordan Gibson found room on the edge of the box and curled a fine strike beyond the reaches of Marko Marosi. Despite seeing their lead cut in half, Town managed to see out the game and book their place into the third round.

Shrewsbury are away to Wigan on Wednesday, whilst Carlisle visit Mansfield on Tuesday.

Attendance: 2,794 (351 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Carlisle United

33. Howard, 2. Mellor, 5. McDonald, 16. Feeney, 3. Armer, 30. Young, 8. Guy, 17. Whelan, 11. Dickenson, 14. Abrahams, 10. Clough

Subs: 4. Devine (27), 6. Lema Dinzeyi, 15. Charters (61), 19. Mampala (62), 22. Breeze, 23. Bell, 25. Fishburn (62), 26. Ellis, 27. Gibson (35)

Subs Not Used: 6. Lema Dinzeyi, 22. Breeze, 23. Bell, 26. Ellis

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 4. Ebanks-Landell (21), 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta (85), 11. Udoh (85), 18. Bloxham (89), 12. Bowman

Subs: 9. Cosgrove (85), 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton (85), 22. Daniels, (21) 24. Leshabela (89), 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda, 27. Craig

Subs Not Used: 13. Burgoyne, 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda, 27. Craig