FA Cup Round Two Match Preview: Carlisle United V Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will be seeking to carry on their recent momentum by progressing to the coveted third round of the FA Cup.

Steve Cotterill’s side have begun a min-revival as they seek to resurrect their faltering season. Shrewsbury’s four points against Charlton and Sunderland sparked a sense of optimism around the club and the results were all the more impressive considering the limited options available at the manager’s disposal.

Town have been without Northern Irishman Josh Daniels for around five weeks owing to an ankle problem. Steve Cotterill has revealed that the winger is back in training, although he is not expected to feature this weekend.

Perhaps more concerning, given Shrewsbury’s limited options at the back, is the fitness of Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) and Aaron Pierre (knee). Rekeil Pyke (hamstring) could be fit. Town have been preparing for a number of eventualities, although both could return to the squad ahead of the trip to Cumbria.

Elsewhere, veteran winger Shaun Whalley continues his rehabilitation following the groin injury he sustained in training. Midfielder David Davis can also return following his ban.

Shrewsbury and Carlisle meet for the first time since February 2015. On that occasion James Collins and Mickey Demetriou were on target in a 2-1 away win. Their last FA Cup meeting was in February 1966 which Shrewsbury won 4-3.

Carlisle boss Keith Millen is hoping that he will have Brennan Dickenson back after he missed the last two matches. However, Joe Riley is out with a shoulder problem. Magnus Norman and Lukas Jensen remain absent.

Carlisle, who beat Walsall 1-0 last time out, currently occupy 22nd place in League Two.

Possible Line Ups

Carlisle United

33. Howard, 2. Mellor, 16. Feeney, 5. McDonald, 3. Armer, 15. Charters, 17. Whelan, 8. Guy, 27. Gibson, 30. Young, 25. Fishburn

Subs: 4. Devine, 6. Lema Dinzeyi, 10. Clough, 11. Dickenson, 14. Abrahams, 19. Mampala, 21. Simons

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 15. Pyke, 11. Udoh, 18. Bloxham, 12. Bowman

Subs: 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson

