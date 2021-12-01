6.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Telford Tigers snap up Czech Republic forward Vladimír Luka

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Hexagon Telford Tigers have welcomed Czech Republic forward Vladimír Luka to the roster for the remainder of the 2021/22 NIHL Season.

Vladimír Luka. Photo: Sheffield Steeldogs / Cereys Molly
Vladimír started out his professional career in 2003/04 for Havirov and moved round teams in the Czech leagues, scoring goals wherever he played.

In 2007 he moved to Poland for several seasons before returning to his home. He spent the 2018/19 season back with Zaglebie Sosnowiec in Poland where he top-scored. In the 2019/20 season, Vladimír signed for NIHL rivals Sheffield Steeldogs where he put up a total of 64 points (33 goals and 31 assists) in 46 games. This season Vladimír has been icing for Sheffield Scimitars in NIHL 1 where he has averaged 2 points a game across 8 games (6 goals and 10 assists).

Telford Tigers head coach Tom Watkins said of the signing: “I am pleased to have agreed with Vladimír to sign for the Tigers for the remainder of the season, especially at a time when injuries are biting hard and with the loss of three players to GB ’20s coming up.

“I always liked what I saw from Vlad when he was with the Steeldogs and appreciate he’s been playing at a lower level more recently so he may take some time to adjust but he’s got good experience, he’s good around the net with a strong shot something that I feel we are missing as a team and will complement the line up well.”

