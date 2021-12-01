Shropshire school children enjoy taking part in Budgen Motors tennis day at The Shrewsbury Club

More than 100 Shropshire school children visited The Shrewsbury Club for a day of fun tennis activities during UK Pro League Finals Week.

Professional tennis players Lauryn John-Baptiste, Danielle Daley, Jay Clarke and Ewan Moore took part in a question and answer session with the children at The Shrewsbury Club. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

The event, part of The Shrewsbury Club’s successful schools programme, supported by Shropshire car dealership Budgen Motors, saw pupils from nine county schools spend an enjoyable day at the Sundorne Road venue.



Following a busy morning of activities, the children took part in a question and answer session with professional tennis players Lauryn John-Baptiste, Jay Clarke, Danielle Daley and Ewan Moore.



After lunch in the tournament marquee, they then enjoyed watching a match from the court-side stands.



Henry Broadhurst, the schools tennis co-ordinator for The Shrewsbury Club, said: “Nine schools and 110 children took part in a very lively day. It was great to see all the children have lots of fun.



“They spent two hours playing lots of skill games our coaches do with them when they visit their schools.



“The children then had the chance to ask questions to four professional players before watching a match.”



The primary schools to take part were Aqueduct, Condover, Grange, Greenfields, Minsterley, Myddle, Shrewsbury Cathedral, Shrewsbury High Prep and St Edward’s, Dorrington.



Henry added: “The majority of the schools that visited we work with on a weekly basis.



“We run both after-school clubs and curriculum sessions, so this was another great experience for the children.



“Budgen Motors have been sponsors of our schools programme for a very long time now and provide fantastic support.”



James Martin, the managing director of Budgen Motors, said he was pleased the latest chance for local schools to spend time at The Shrewsbury Club during a professional tennis tournament was such a success.



He added: “It was great that the children had an enjoyable day and that it was all very positive.



“We provided goody bags for the children to go home with, which they always like, and it’s nice to see their happy faces.



“We have a long partnership with The Shrewsbury Club and it’s a very positive one.”



