Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Charlton Athletic

Dan Udoh notches his third goal in as many games as late drama gives Shrewsbury Town an impressive three points.

The last gasp victory is all the more impressive considering the lack of personnel at Steve Cotterill’s disposal. Town were unsuccessful in appealing David Davis’ red cardmeaning the midfielder joined Shaun Whalley, Aaron Pierre, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, and Josh Daniels in being unavailable.

But with Nigerian striker Dan Udoh, Shrewsbury seem to have found a man who can be a catalyst for success. The former Crewe striker was close to a Shrewsbury exit at the end of last season having found the net just five times in 44 matches.

However, his 93rd minute winner against Charlton, leading to Town’s first win in four league matches, is further proof of his importance to the group.

Steve Cotterill’s only change from the midweek draw against Sunderland was enforced as the aforementioned David Davis was replaced by the returning Elliott Bennett.

Shrewsbury made a blistering start to proceedings and could have been ahead inside four minutes. Rekeil Pyke, seemingly reinvigorated following his switch to a wing-back, glanced a Luke Leahy delivery goalward. Matthew Pennington narrowly missed his connection at the back post.

Dan Udoh’s confidence is sky high at present, but he will be thankful that the linesmen raised his flag after he fluffed his lines from six yards out. Town continued to pressurise their former Premier League opponents. Ex Shrewsbury goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray managed to thwart Tom Bloxham, as the home side produced a free-flowing move that left supporters applauding.

At the other end, midfielder Alex Gilbey was not picked up in midfield and he let fly subsequently forcing Marko Marosi into a flying save. The pendulum began to swing in Charlton’s favour. Corey Blackett-Taylor’s darting run and excellent cross was met by Conor Washington – the Northern Ireland international was denied by Matthew Pennington’s block.

Rekeil Pyke’s afternoon was ended prematurely as he was withdrawn due to injury on the half hour mark. Leicester loanee Leshabela was handed rare game time.

Charlton began the second period in the ascendancy. Corey Blackett-Taylor once again found Conor Washington inside the box – the former QPR striker powered a header goalward which was expertly kept out by Marko Marosi. The Slovakian was also alive to deny the rebound, as Charlton looked the team most likely to nudge themselves ahead.

But Town offered an attacking threat of their own. Dan Udoh’s nimble footwork on the left flank allowed Nathanael Ogbeta and Tom Bloxham to combine. The latter manoeuvred into the danger area prior to whipping an effort just beyond the target.

Marko Marosi continued to be alert as he managed to prevent Elliott Lee’s long-range strike. The game was becoming end to end. Luke Leahy’s dangerous delivering was begging to be turned home but no Town player accepted the invitation. The aforementioned Leahy also made a crucial intervention on the line to nod over Jonathan Leko’s cross.

The contest appeared to be heading for a goalless draw until the 93rd minute. Cue pandemonium in the stands as Charlton struggled to clear their lines. The ball dropped invitingly for Dan Udoh and the striker fired a low effort into the bottom corner of the goal.

Shrewsbury sealed the win in dramatic fashion as they claimed just their second clean sheet of the campaign in the process. Town will hope to keep the momentum going when they visit Carlisle for the second round of the FA Cup next Saturday – Charlton are in Football League Trophy action against Aston Villa U21 on Tuesday night.

Attendance: 6,158

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 15. Pyke (32), 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 11. Udoh, 18. Bloxham (69), 12. Bowman

Subs: 9. Cosgrove (69), 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela (32), 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda, 27. Craig

Subs Not Used: 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda, 27. Craig

Charlton Athletic

1. MacGillivray, 28. Clare, 5. Famewo, 3. Purrington, 4. Dobson, 23. Taylor (72), 17. Lee, 11. Gilbey, 27. Souare, 14. Washington, 25. Davison (62)

Subs: 2. Gunter, 7. Jaiyesimi (72), 10. Morgan, 18. Leko (62), 20. Kirk, 26. Watson, 30. Henderson

Subs Not Used: 2. Gunter, 10. Morgan, 20. Kirk, 26. Watson, 30. Henderson

