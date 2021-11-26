4.9 C
Friday, November 26, 2021

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Charlton Athletic

Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will be seeking to build on their midweek point against Sunderland when they welcome Charlton tomorrow.

Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

The result against Sunderland in midweek was all the more impressive considering David Davis’ dismissal just before the break. The former Wolves and Birmingham midfielder became the second player in as many games to receive his marching orders, although Steve Cotterill has confirmed that the club will be appealing.

Elliot Bennett, who received a straight red for a handball on the line against Cheltenham, can return following the serving of his suspension. Shrewsbury’s thin squad has been compounded by the absence of Shaun Whalley who will miss four months of action with a thigh injury.

Influential centre half pairing Aaron Pierre and Ethan Ebanks-Landell missed the midweek clash with respective injuries. Despite Pierre receiving the all clear from a knee scan, the Grenadian international is complaining of discomfort. Ethan Ebanks-Landell has a hamstring problem. Josh Daniels (ankle) remains absent.

Shrewsbury’s last home league win against Charlton arrived in February 2017. Louis Dodds (brace), Tyler Roberts, and Shaun Whalley notched in a 4-3 victory.

The Addicks are being temporarily managed by Johnnie Jackson following the dismissal of Nigel Adkins. Jackson, who amassed 279 appearances for Charlton, has been boosted by the news that Jonathan Leko is available. The forward has been absent for the last four matches owing to a hip problem.

Centre Half Jason Pearce (knee) is expected to be absent. Striker Jaydon Stockley serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Charlton who drew 2-2 with Morecambe last time out, currently occupy 14th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 15. Pyke, 11. Udoh, 18. Bloxham, 12. Bowman

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda, 27. Craig

Charlton Athletic

1. MacGillivray, 28. Clare, 2. Gunter, 5. Famewo, 4. Dobson, 7. Jaiyesimi, 11. Gilbey, 17. Lee, 3. Purrington, 25. Davison, 14. Washington

Subs: 10. Morgan, 20. Kirk, 23. Taylor, 26. Watson, 31. Harness, 48. Burstow, 50. Elerewe

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Fleetwood
Bolton V Cheltenham
Burton V Doncaster
Cambridge V Sunderland
Gillingham V Portsmouth
Lincoln V Accrington
Morecambe V MK Dons
Oxford V Rotherham
Plymouth V Wigan
Sheffield Wednesday V Wycombe

