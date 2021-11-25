Ellesmere College makes top 100 in UK cricket guide for fifth year running

Ellesmere College has once again clean batted a full century by retaining its place in the Top 100 Senior Schools for cricket in the UK – for the fifth year running.

Ellesmere College has a proud cricketing tradition and has links with Shropshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire county cricket programmes

The College has been chosen from a record number of entries to feature in the prestigious 2022 Cricketer Schools Guide as a result of proving the best cricketing opportunities available nationally.

It’s a proud record which dates back to 2018, firmly establishing the College among the cricketing elite and underlines its highly successful Cricket Academy as a centre of excellence for youngsters keen to develop their talents in the sport alongside their academic journey.

The guide, compiled by the world’s number one cricket magazine The Cricketer, lists the top 100 Senior and top 50 Prep and Junior schools in the UK which are selected against an extensive set of criteria including facilities, coaching and fixture programmes.

Huw Turbervill, Editor of The Cricketer, said: “It has been incredibly heartening to see schools cricket making such a comeback after a very different 2020.



“The dedication to the game in schools has not only remained unaffected, but increased.

“Congratulations to all of the schools included and we look forward to hearing about all of your future successes.”

All entries were judged against an extensive set of criteria, which included a compelling commitment to cricket in the curriculum, facilities, fixture programmes and coaching.



Also taken into account was how schools kept the game alive during the pandemic, and how they look to ensure cricket remains a central part of school life.

Gareth Owen, Ellesmere College Cricket Academy Director, said: “We are proud to have been named in the top 100 in this prestigious national guide for the fifth year running – it’s an amazing achievement and one which recognises the success of our Cricket Academy.

“The provision of cricket for boys and girls at all levels plays a significant role at the College and retaining our place in the guide is a testament to everyone’s efforts at the school in ensuring that we are continuing to offer the best opportunities possible in such a mainstream sport.

“We provide access to first class facilities, high performance coaching, regular structured training and conditioning and competitive competition alongside academic support which is delivered as part of a year-round cricket development programme.

“The academy continues to be extremely successful, a centre of excellence that most schools in the country can only dream of and one which receives high levels of enquiry interest from prospective students and their parents.”

