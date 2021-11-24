Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Sunderland

Dan Udoh was on the mark for Shrewsbury Town once more as Steve Cotterill’s side earn a point despite playing the second period with just ten men.

The Nigerian is becoming a key component for Shrewsbury Town after following up his goal against Cheltenham with a 64th minute equaliser last night.

Former Tottenham and Norwich winger Alex Pritchard had given the Black Cats a 16th minute lead. David Davis was sent off before the break and despite fearing the floodgates would open, Shrewsbury showed character to earn a credible point.

Steve Cotterill was dealt a huge blow with the news that centre half pair Aaron Pierre and Ethan Ebanks-Landell were ruled out. The absence of the pair, coupled with the unavailability of Shaun Whalley, Elliott Bennett, and Josh Daniels, meant that the depleted Town squad had to be supplemented by youngsters Ben Kaninda and Kade Craig featuring in a first team squad for the first time.

Shrewsbury headed into the contest as outsiders with Sunderland heavy favourites to take the points back to the North East. However, the home side came out of the traps the quickest – Nathanael Ogbeta fired a half-volley wide. Town were mightily unfortunate not to take the lead inside 10 minutes – Ryan Bowman saw his deflected strike whistle agonisingly past the target.

Despite taking the game to their opponents, Shrewsbury fell behind with 16 minutes on the clock. Alex Pritchard danced into a dangerous area unopposed prior to clinically finishing beyond Marko Marosi.

With their tails up, Lee Johnson’s side attempted to double their advantage. Lyndon Gooch’s ambitious shot flashed beyond the target, and former St Mirren striker Ross Stewart powered a header over the crossbar.

Shrewsbury were reduced to ten men prior to the break when David Davis clattered into Nathan Broadhead. The latter may have been sent off moments before having kicked out at Luke Leahy, but instead it was Town who had to play a significant proportion of the contest with ten men.

Town didn’t seem disheartened in the opening stages of the second period. Dan Udoh’s shot deflected wide, and youngster Tom Bloxham smashed over the bar from long range. At the other end, Dan Neil worked an opening prior to firing beyond the post. The flamboyant Alex Pritchard drilled a shot across the face of goal, whilst Luke O’Nien’s header didn’t trouble Marko Marosi.

With 64 minutes on the clock, Shrewsbury located an unlikely equaliser. Sunderland failed to clear their lines, and Dan Udoh seized control to loft a shot beyond the reaches of German goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffman.

As expected, the rest of the contest belonged to Sunderland as they looked to capitalise on their numerical advantage. Luke O’Nien was thwarted by Marko Marosi, whilst Everton loanee Nathan Broadbent thumped the woodwork with his powerful effort.

In the end, Town managed to hold onto an impressive point. Shrewsbury’s next assignment is a home clash against Charlton on Saturday, whilst Sunderland visit Cambridge.

Attendance: 6,253 (838 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 15. Pyke, 16. Davis, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 11. Udoh, 18. Bloxham (83), 12. Bowman

Subs: 9. Cosgrove (83), 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda, 27. Craig

Subs Not Used: 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson, 26. Kaninda, 27. Craig

Sunderland

39. Hoffmann, 11. Gooch (74), 6. Doyle, 26. Wright, 13. O’Nien, 15. Winchester, 24. Neill, 10. O’Brien (62), 21. Pritchard (75), 9. Broadhead, 14. Stewart

Subs: 3. Flanagan, 4. Evans (62), 5. Alves, 7. Dajaku (74), 8. Embleton, 20. Patterson, 28. McGeady (75)

Subs Not Used: 3. Flanagan, 5. Alves, 8. Embleton, 20. Patterson

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon 3 – 2 Crewe

Bolton 3 – 0 Doncaster

Burton 4 – 0 Accrington

Cambridge 2 – 2 Wigan

Gillingham 0 – 2 Cheltenham

Ipswich 0 – 2 Rotherham

Lincoln 0 – 3 Portsmouth

Morecambe 2 – 2 Charlton

Oxford 3 – 1 Fleetwood

Plymouth 0 – 3 Wycombe

Sheffield Wednesday 2 – 1 MK Dons