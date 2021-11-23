Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Sunderland

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill admits that he has a selection dilemma as his side aim to bounce back from weekend defeat.

Town have been dealt a huge blow with the news that veteran winger Shaun Whalley could miss up to four months of action due to a thigh injury.

The 34-year-old, who is closing in on his 250th appearance for Shrewsbury, sustained the injury during training subsequently missing the 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham.

To compound matters, Elliott Bennett will miss the visit of Sunderland after being dismissed against the Robins. Although he received a straight red card, the former Norwich and Blackburn player will miss just one game. Northern Irishman Josh Daniels is likely to remain absent with an ankle problem.

Shrewsbury enjoyed a rare home victory against the Black Cats in February – Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Harry Chapman were on target in a 2-1 victory.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson does not appear to have any new injury concerns. Wales U21 international Niall Huggins will be absent until the new year with a back injury. Denver Hume (hamstring) and Dennis Cirkin (hernia) are out.

Sunderland who beat Ipswich 2-0 last time out, currently occupy 6th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 5. Pennington, 23. Nurse, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 11. Udoh, 12. Bowman

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton 20. Lloyd, 24. Leshabela

Sunderland

39. Hoffmann, 15. Winchester, 16. Wright, 6. Doyle, 13. O’Nien, 4. Evans, 24. Neill, 8. Embleton, 9. Broadhead, 11. Gooch, 14. Stewart

Subs: 3. Flanagan, 5. Alves, 7. Dajaku, 10. O’Brien, 20. Patterson, 21. Pritchard, 28. McGeady

