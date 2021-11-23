7.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Sunderland

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill admits that he has a selection dilemma as his side aim to bounce back from weekend defeat.

Town have been dealt a huge blow with the news that veteran winger Shaun Whalley could miss up to four months of action due to a thigh injury.

The 34-year-old, who is closing in on his 250th appearance for Shrewsbury, sustained the injury during training subsequently missing the 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham.

- Advertisement -

To compound matters, Elliott Bennett will miss the visit of Sunderland after being dismissed against the Robins. Although he received a straight red card, the former Norwich and Blackburn player will miss just one game. Northern Irishman Josh Daniels is likely to remain absent with an ankle problem.

Shrewsbury enjoyed a rare home victory against the Black Cats in February – Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Harry Chapman were on target in a 2-1 victory.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson does not appear to have any new injury concerns. Wales U21 international Niall Huggins will be absent until the new year with a back injury. Denver Hume (hamstring) and Dennis Cirkin (hernia) are out.

Sunderland who beat Ipswich 2-0 last time out, currently occupy 6th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 5. Pennington, 23. Nurse, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 11. Udoh, 12. Bowman

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton 20. Lloyd, 24. Leshabela

Sunderland

39. Hoffmann, 15. Winchester, 16. Wright, 6. Doyle, 13. O’Nien, 4. Evans, 24. Neill, 8. Embleton, 9. Broadhead, 11. Gooch, 14. Stewart

Subs: 3. Flanagan, 5. Alves, 7. Dajaku, 10. O’Brien, 20. Patterson, 21. Pritchard, 28. McGeady

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Crewe
Bolton V Doncaster
Cambridge V Wigan
Gillingham V Cheltenham
Ipswich V Rotherham
Lincoln V Portsmouth
Morecambe V Charlton
Oxford V Fleetwood
Plymouth V Wycombe
Sheffield Wednesday V MK Dons

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP