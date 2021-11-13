Sonay Kartal secures fine victory to progress to semi-final against Beth Grey at The Shrewsbury Club

It’s semi-finals day in UK Pro League Finals Week at The Shrewsbury Club today – with Sonay Kartal’s fine victory over Lily Miyazaki setting up a last four clash against Beth Grey.

Sonay Kartal and Beth Grey, who will meet in the semi-finals today, in action during their quarter-final victories at The Shrewsbury Club yesterday. Photos: Richard Dawson Photography

Kartal, ranked just inside the world’s top 1,000, beat Miyazaki, the highest-ranked player in this week’s women’s event, 10-4 in a third-set match tie-break to secure victory in the quarter finals yesterday.



Grey, now ranked just outside the world’s top 400, had earlier progressed with a 6-0, 6-3 win against Lauryn John-Baptiste.



Yesterday’s men’s quarter-finals saw victories for Dan Cox and Henry Patten, who will meet in the second men’s semi-final today.



Kartal, from Brighton, was in excellent form as she got the better of Miyazaki, currently ranked a career-high 215.



Kartal quickly took the opening set 6-1, with Miyazaki winning the second 7-6 to take it to a match tie-break.



Kartal, 20, said: “I think I had played her previously once and she beat me pretty comfortably, so it was nice to kind of get some revenge and she’s the highest ranked player I’ve ever beaten.



“It was a real sticky match. She’s very hard to play. She plays a lot of variations and you never know what you’re going to get, so I’m very happy to get through.”



Kartal has enjoyed taking part in the UK Pro League this year, winning three of the four weekly events she played in, and has maintained that level of consistency in Shropshire.



“It’s been very beneficial for me,” reflected Kartal, who added she is also enjoying her first experience of playing at The Shrewsbury Club this week.



The day’s opening men’s quarter final saw Patten and Sean Hodkin produce an exciting match, with Patten eventually winning through 10-6 in a third-set match tie-break.



Patten won the first set 7-5 before Hodkin took the second by the same score to pull level.



There was a late finish to the day as the experienced Cox produced an excellent display to beat Jay Clarke, this week’s highest ranked men’s player, 7-6, 6-1.



Today’s semi-final action starts at 11am with the first men’s semi-final between Anton Matusevich and Giles Hussey, who both advanced to the last four on Thursday.



That will be followed by the first women’s semi-final as Freya Christie faces Eden Silva.



Patten will then play Cox before Kartal meets Grey in the second women’s semi-final.



The finals will be played tomorrow afternoon.

