Match Preview: Wigan Athletic V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town can secure passage to the next stage of the Papa John’s Trophy with victory against their league rivals Wigan Athletic.

With no league commitments until 20 November due to the international break, manager Steve Cotterill is likely to field a more experienced site.

He had used previous group fixtures to rotate his squad, but without the added complication of a league fixture in a short period of time, Cotterill is likely to prioritise this fixture.

However, he will be without several of his first team squad. Goalkeeper Marko Marosi and defender Matthew Pennington missed the emphatic win against Stamford following positive COVID tests – both are likely to remain absent.

Veteran winger Shaun Whalley has a calf problem and may not be risked. Cotterill must decide whether or not tom hand Josh Vela his first minutes in over a month after he recovered from a knee problem. Josh Daniels (ankle) could remain absent.

Shrewsbury and Wigan last met in this competition in January 1997 when it was known as the Auto Windscreens Shield – Town won 3-2 on that day.

The home side are likely to remain without full-back Joe Bennett. The 31-year has suffered a number of issues this campaign and is currently receiving treatment for a knee injury. The Latics may also be without Jack Whatmough (ankle).

Former AFC Telford defender Curtis Tilt is also a doubt after suffering knee and thigh issues during the FA Cup game against Solihull Moors. Elsewhere Jordan Cousins (hamstring), and Kell Watts (ankle) face fitness checks.

Possible Line Ups

Wigan Athletic

12. Amos, 27. Darwika, 15. Kerr, 2. Watts, 3. Pearce, 20. Bayliss, 8. Power, 19. Lang, 10. Keane, 7. Edwards, 9. Wyke

Subs: 1. Jones, 23. McClean, 30. Aasgaard, 34. Robinson, 36. Smith, 39. Humphrys, 42. Adeeko

Shrewsbury Town

13. Burgoyne, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 11. Udoh, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 18. Bloxham, 12. Bowman

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 10. Vela, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson, 31. Bevan