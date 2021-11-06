9.2 C
FA Cup Round One Match Preview: Stratford Town V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town open their FA Cup account for the campaign when they visit non-league outfit Stratford Town.

A defeat for Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup to minnows Stratford Town would be highly embarrassing for Steve Cotterill and co.

The club’s league form has been woeful on the whole – although four points in the last two games has eased the pressure on the manager.

Steve Cotterill must decide whether or not to risk Josh Vela. The midfielder has been out of action for a month with a knee problem, although he has an outside chance of making the bench. Northern Irishman Josh Daniels (ankle) has been ruled out.

Stratford Town ply their trade in the Southern League Premier Division Central. They required victories over Carlton Town, Nuneaton Town, and Boston United to reach the first round proper.

The home side have former football league players on their books. Goalkeeper Liam O’Brien has represented Portsmouth and Coventry, Ashley Sammons began his career at Birmingham, Jaanai Gordon has had spells at West Ham and Peterborough, whilst forward Owen James used to represent Oxford United.

The clash is live on ITV with coverage starting at 2.30pm.

Possible Line Ups

Stratford Town

O’Brien, O’Regan, Turner, Vann, Williams, Fry, Grocott, Sammons, James, Obeng, Andoh

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 7. Whalley, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela

