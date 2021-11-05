Randlay Colts Juniors FC score a winner with Go Carz

Shropshire taxi and private hire vehicle firm Go Carz has announced its sponsorship of Telford under10s football team, Randlay Colts.

Graham Hoof, Regional Director, Go Carz, from left, handing a new shirt to Brooke Dorrell, aged 10

Go Carz has bought brand new home and away kits for the lucky young players.

Randlay Colts’ play has been suspended throughout the pandemic, but the players, who train every Friday at Madeley Municipal 3g Football Pitches, in Telford, ahead of play on Sundays, are thrilled with their new look.

Paul Lee, who is a Driver Partner with Go Carz and has been involved with Randlay Colts for six years and on the coaching team for four years, said: “Covid had a massive impact on our young players, but this new kit has really boosted morale.

“We obviously weren’t able to train or play for five months from last March and then again from September to December, and it really impacted on the youngsters’ mental health.

“They are thrilled to be back on the pitch, especially in their new blue strip for home games and blue and yellow away kit, both courtesy of Go Carz. We can’t thank Go Carz enough for their support.”

Graham Hoof, Go Carz Regional Director, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to support Randlay Colts Under 10s with their kit this season. It’s important to us that we give back to the local community, and hope our efforts help to keep the kids active and the club running following the impacts of Covid.”