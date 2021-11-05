Local tennis stars to play with pros at Besblock event

Local budding tennis players will get the chance to serve up with professionals during the UK Pro League Finals next week thanks to Besblock.

Taking place at The Shrewsbury Club from Monday, November 8 to Sunday, November 14, the UK Pro League Finals, which will be broadcast live on BT Sport, will see players from across the country compete for the prestigious title.

But on Thursday, November 11, it’s the turn of the local stars as players from across the region will have the chance to take on their tennis heroes at the first-ever Besblock Pro-Am event.

The ultimate tennis lovers party night, this event will celebrate all that is great about tennis in Shropshire while guests enjoy live music, street food and some great sporting action.

Besblock managing director Andrew Huxley said he was thrilled to be involved in the event: “We are incredibly excited to see the UK Pro League come to Shrewsbury this year after the World Tennis Tour event was postponed due to the pandemic.

“But we are most excited to be able to give local Club tennis players the chance to partner up with professionals, experience playing stadium tennis and have an evening with a tennis festival feel.”

The tournament for rising British stars used to be called the UK Pro series and last year saw now US Open champion, Emma Raducanu, lift the trophy.

The Telford-based company, which creates concrete blocks for housebuilders, is already a keen supporter of local sport. The firm also sponsors Shropshire’s Disabled Cricket Team, Newport Rugby Club and Shifnal Ladies Football Club.

Dave Courteen, managing director of The Shrewsbury Club said: “We want to thank Besblock for their incredible generosity sponsoring the Pro-Am event this year.

“Shrewsbury has been holding tennis events for the past 15 years and it is only because of the support we get from businesses like Besblock that this has been possible. The Besblock event is the first Pro-Am evening we’ve ever staged so we’re all looking forward to it. It’s a great opportunity for local players to partner with a professional and experience playing in front of a friendly crowd.”