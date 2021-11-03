Chelmarsh Sailing Club chosen as finalist in national awards

Chelmarsh Sailing Club has once again been chosen as the RYA Midlands Region finalist in the RYA and Yachts and Yachting Club of the Year Awards for 2022. The second year in a row!

Stand up paddle boarding at Chelmarsh Sailing Club

The award celebrates the outstanding achievement and the hard work of sailing clubs in the UK and Chelmarsh has been specifically recognised in the category of “Inclusive and Open to all”.

Dave Strain, Interim Chief exec of the RYA, said “Congratulations on achieving this prestigious award and I look forward to meeting you in February 2022”, as the club will receive the award at the RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show in Farnborough.

- Advertisement -

The club has been recognised for increasing their membership particularly with many more local people, and women and families enjoying sailing stand up paddle boarding and swimming. In addition the club has run the first ever session for Seaful, a charity promoting the health of and health benefits of water, where 40 inner city children were able to take to the water for the first time.

Open Water Swimming has been an incredible success at the club, with over 3000kms having been swum this year by 300 swimmers. A survey showed members appreciating not only the physical benefits but also discussing the mental health improvements as well as the great club atmosphere helping counter the negative aspects of the covid epidemic.

Commodore David Partridge said: “It is a great honour to once again be nominated as the Midlands Finalist. We have found the experience has helped us build a great community of sailors, paddlers and swimmers who support each other, and all help develop the volunteer led and run club. I know just how important the club is to many of our members who quite literally have found regular exercise and club membership to be life changing.

“Please vote for Chelmarsh Sailing Club as the overall winner will be chosen from the ten finalists counting public votes. A vote for Chelmarsh is a vote for sailing clubs nationally to consider opening their doors and water to Stand Up Paddleboarding, Swimming and other users and to build and support local communities.”

You can vote here: