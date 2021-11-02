Shropshire youngsters enjoy representing their schools at popular football tournament

Hundreds of Shropshire children enjoyed representing their schools as a popular county football tournament made a successful return.

Greenfields Primary School won the Crossbar Cup for Year 5/6 girls teams, Longnor CE Primary School with the Crossbar Shield for Year 5/6 boys teams and Kevin Sandwith, Crossbar’s head of education in sport, talks to some of the teams

The Crossbar Cup, staged by Crossbar Education in Sport, was not played last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



But to the delight of young footballers around the county, the tournament – held over three successive Wednesdays at Lilleshall National Sports Centre – has now returned.



Kevin Sandwith, Crossbar’s head of education in sport, said: “Being able to reintroduce the Crossbar Cup for schools for the first time in a couple of years is a big positive.



“It gave children an opportunity to represent their schools again, which they love to do, and they enjoyed having the chance to compete against other schools from around the county.



“It was great for them to take part and all three events went well. The weather was also perfect, which always helps, and they were three brilliant tournaments.



“The competitions are structured to allow as much game time as possible for the children.



“Group matches are followed by a place in either the Crossbar Cup or Crossbar Plate depending on where teams finish in their groups.



“The pitches at Lilleshall are always brilliant and it’s an excellent environment for the children to play.”



The first of the five-a-side tournaments to be played was for Year 5/6 boys, with Lawley Primary School lifting the Crossbar Cup after beating Broseley C of E Primary School in the final.



Longnor CE Primary School were the Crossbar Plate winners after overcoming Oakmeadow CE Primary School in the final.



It was the turn of the Year 5/6 girls to play their tournament in week two, with Greenfields Primary School the victors after winning the Crossbar Cup final against Redhill Primary Academy.



Broseley C of E Primary School beat Lawley Primary School to receive the Crossbar Plate.



The final event was for Year 3/4 boys and it was Redhill Primary Academy who enjoyed that winning feeling by getting the better of Greenfields Primary School in the Crossbar Cup final, with Hollinswood Primary School beating Broseley C of E Primary School in the Crossbar Plate final.

