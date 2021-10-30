Match Report: Lincoln City 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town cancel out a first half Lincoln City goal to earn a credible point and stretch their unbeaten run at Sincil Bank to nine games.

Lincoln City had failed to keep a clean sheet in the league, and with Shrewsbury notching four against Cambridge last weekend, Steve Cotterill will have felt a sense of optimism.

But former Norwich City midfielder Conor McGrandles gave Michael Appleton’s side the lead prior to the completion of the first half. Shrewsbury have a tendency to fold during matches in recent times, but they bounced back to equalise through Luke Leahy in the 50th minute to earn a good point on the road.

Unsurprisingly, Steve Cotterill named the same eleven that secured the emphatic victory against Cambridge last weekend.

The visitors could so easily have been behind early on and they would only have themselves to blame. Luke Leahy and Elliott Bennett got their wires crossed from a free-quick and Dan N’Lundulu charged down – he went through one on one and drew a fine save from Marko Marosi.

Then, Lewis Fiorini swung a cross into the danger area which was nodded wide by Dan N’Lundulu. At the other end, Dan Udoh hit the deck under a challenge inside the penalty area but was booked for simulation by former Premier League referee Bobby Madley. There was a significant lull in the contest with Imps defender Adam Jackson leaving the field on a stretcher.

When the match eventually resumed, the home side nudged themselves ahead. Town’s defender’s failed to deal with a delivery into the area, and Conor McGrandles connected well to divert a header beyond Marko Marosi.

Shrewsbury attempted to respond instantly. Dan Udoh sent Ryan Bowman through on goal – the striker found himself drifting away from goal and could only fire into the side netting. Town did have the ball in the back of the net courtesy of Matthew Pennington, but the referee penalised Town for a foul in the build-up.

The visitors were forcing the issue before the break. Ethan Ebanks-Landell flicked on a set-piece toward Luke Leahy although his header was gathered comfortably by West Brom loanee Josh Griffiths. Divine intervention from Matthew Pennington saw Teddy Bishop unable to turn home as Shrewsbury went into the half just a goal behind.

Town started the second period on the front foot. Luke Leahy and Elliott Bennett linked up to find Matthew Pennington lurking at the back post, but Lincoln managed to scramble clear. Steve Cotterill’s side were rewarded for their persistence with the equaliser in the 50th minute. George Nurse’s looping throw-in was powered home by Luke Leahy for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Shrewsbury were buoyed by the equaliser – Shaun Whalley found room outside the box, however, his shot was gathered by Griffiths. Whalley was in the thick of the action again moments later as he rode several challenges prior to firing goalward – Josh Griffiths parried the effort behind. Town were smothering Lincoln with the home side struggling to carve out opportunities – Dan N’Lundulu did blast over though.

Chris Maguire lifted a pass for Adelakun whose cross/shot flew across the goal. Town had chances through Shaun Whalley and Luke Leahy – both players narrowly missed the target.

Deep into stoppage time, Town could have won the game. Josh Griffiths found himself initially on the deck following a tangle – Rekeil Pyke raced clear and looked odds on to find the net, but Griffiths recovered to somehow deny the forward.

On the balance of play, Shrewsbury may have felt hard done to not to win the game. However, it will be viewed as a point well earned in the long run. Shrewsbury visit non-league Stratford in the FA Cup next Sunday, whilst Lincoln welcome Bowers and Pitsea in the same competition.

Attendance: 8,047 (305 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Lincoln City

1. Griffiths, 2. Poole, 4. Montsma, 5. Jackson (40), 24. Robson (74), 21. Sorensen (85), 18. McGrandles, 19. Fiorini (65), 10. Maguire, 12. Bishop (45), 20. N’Lundulu

Subs: 6. Sanders (65), 14. Adelakun (45), 15. Bramall (74), 17. Howarth, 22. Eyoma (40), 29. Mair, 34. Draper (85)

Subs Not Used: 17. Howarth, 29. Mair

Shrewsbury Town

1 .Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 7. Whalley, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 12. Bowman (90), 11. Udoh (76)

Subs: 6. Pierre, 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke (76), 18. Bloxham (90), 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela

Subs Not Used: 6. Pierre, 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela

Other League One Results

Cambridge 1 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Charlton 4 – 0 Doncaster

Cheltenham 2 – 2 Sheffield Wednesday

Crewe 1 – 4 MK Dons

Fleetwood 3 – 3 Wycombe

Gillingham 0 – 0 Accrington

Oxford 3 – 1 Morecambe

Plymouth 2 – 1 Ipswich

Portsmouth 1 – 0 Bolton

Rotherham 5 – 1 Sunderland

Wigan 2 – 0 Burton