Match Preview: Lincoln City V Shrewsbury Town

Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town prepare to visit Lincoln City hot on the heels of a memorable win against Cambridge last time out.

Steve Cotterill’s side put Cambridge to the sword last weekend – with Ryan Bowman netting his first hattrick in a Blue and Amber shirt.

It was also the first time a hattrick had been scored by a Town player since Fejiri Okenabirhie did so against Tranmere in October 2018.

Shrewsbury are seeking their first back-to-back victories of the campaign against The Imps. However, Town continue to be without influential midfielder Josh Vela who is yet to resume training following a knee problem.

In addition to the injury to Josh Vela, Town will continue to be without the services of Josh Daniels (ankle). The problem has plagued the Northern Irishman for a number of weeks and the issue became more severe following a heavy challenge against Cambridge.

Town won on their last visit to Sincil Bank following Shaun Whalley netting the only goal of the game in December 2020. Shrewsbury boast an impressive record in Lincoln and are unbeaten in their previous eight visits – a run that stretches back to March 2005.

Lincoln City will be without Tom Hopper until around Christmas time after the former Leicester City striker suffered a suspected stress fracture to his shin.

The Imps also continue to be without Joe Walsh due to a quad problem. Michael Appleton will also miss Anthony Scully (knee).

Lincoln, who recorded an excellent 2-1 win against Wigan last time out, currently occupy 12th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Lincoln City

1. Griffiths, 2. Poole, 4. Montsma, 22. Eyoma, 24. Robson, 21. Sorensen, 18. McGrandles, 19. Fiorini, 10. Maguire, 12. Bishop, 20. N’Lundulu

Subs: 5. Jackson, 6. Sanders, 14. Adelakun, 15. Bramall, 17. Howarth, 29. Mair, 34. Draper

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 7. Whalley, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela

